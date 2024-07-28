Horoscope today, July 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 29.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

There may be some income-tax issue that needs to be sorted out (you may need to pay more tax). .

Cosmic tip: Interact from a purer level of consciousness and awareness to reap super benefits.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Those having an arranged marriage finally find someone they can interact with honestly. Two new contracts are signed which make travel mandatory.

Cosmic tip: Be patient. Message expected will arrive.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Now that you’ve found your soulmate, you wish it was possible to get married quickly. Don’t be swayed by impulsive thoughts.

Cosmic tip: Give focused and loving consideration to views expressed by family.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Be more tolerant at home. One lagging issue is finally taken care of with patience and understanding. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Make well thought-out choices, not bowing to popular advice.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

There a niggling feeling of having been betrayed, even though there’s no proof on which these thoughts are based.

Cosmic tip: Hone in on what causes unhappiness and make changes to your behaviour.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The next karmic cycle propels you forward into a surprising place, silencing all critics. Past karma has been erased. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Continue to be fair in your dealings with other people.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A holiday combined with a business trip is enjoyable. Older family members share a better rapport.

Cosmic tip: Be sensible. Don’t just stay with your point of view just because you’ve voiced certain opinions.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Maintaining a stern façade while hiding a soft heart sends the wrong message at times. Past experiences still come back to haunt.

Cosmic tip: Reach out for what is rightfully and legally yours.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Those in management should be careful about what is agreed to (give it in writing).

Cosmic tip: Don’t indulge in a no-win argument or argue for the sake of having the last word.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

There may be some difference of opinion with society members or the managing committee. But you are sure of your position and knowledge.

Cosmic tip: Take good care of health on a regular basis.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Walking out just because it’s been proved none of your arguments are valid is seen as immaturity by most.

Cosmic tip: Be diplomatic when asked for your opinion in a tricky situation (don’t commit).

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

It’s fine if people don’t agree with certain views. Let it be

Cosmic tip: Be in control of your life, not allowing others to decide where it should be steered. Take responsibility for actions.