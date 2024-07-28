Breaking News
Updated on: 29 July,2024 05:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Horoscope today, July 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 29.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
There may be some income-tax issue that needs to be sorted out (you may need to pay more tax). .
Cosmic tip:  Interact from a purer level of consciousness and awareness to reap super benefits.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Those having an arranged marriage finally find someone they can interact with honestly. Two new contracts are signed which make travel mandatory. 
Cosmic tip: Be patient. Message expected will arrive.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Now that you’ve found your soulmate, you wish it was possible to get married quickly. Don’t be swayed by impulsive thoughts. 
Cosmic tip: Give focused and loving consideration to views expressed by family.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Be more tolerant at home. One lagging issue is finally taken care of with patience and understanding. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Make well thought-out choices, not bowing to popular advice.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
There a niggling feeling of having been betrayed, even though there’s no proof on which these thoughts are based.
Cosmic tip: Hone in on what causes unhappiness and make changes to your behaviour.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
The next karmic cycle propels you forward into a surprising place, silencing all critics. Past karma has been erased. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Continue to be fair in your dealings with other people.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A holiday combined with a business trip is enjoyable. Older family members share a better rapport.
Cosmic tip: Be sensible. Don’t just stay with your point of view just because you’ve voiced certain opinions.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Maintaining a stern façade while hiding a soft heart sends the wrong message at times. Past experiences still come back to haunt.
Cosmic tip: Reach out for what is rightfully and legally yours.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Those in management should be careful about what is agreed to (give it in writing).
Cosmic tip: Don’t indulge in a no-win argument or argue for the sake of having the last word.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
There may be some difference of opinion with society members or the managing committee. But you are sure of your position and knowledge.
Cosmic tip: Take good care of health on a regular basis.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Walking out just because it’s been proved none of your arguments are valid is seen as immaturity by most. 
Cosmic tip: Be diplomatic when asked for your opinion in a tricky situation (don’t commit).

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
It’s fine if people don’t agree with certain views. Let it be
Cosmic tip: Be in control of your life, not allowing others to decide where it should be steered. Take responsibility for actions.

