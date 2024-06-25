Horoscope today, June 26: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 26.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

It’s one of those days that are too good to be true when plans set out for the day move ahead without a hitch.

Cosmic tip: Be diplomatic when discussing an important family matter.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Financial decisions have to be taken but you aren’t on the same page as a family member. There is a more amicable way of resolving this.

Cosmic tip: Pray for someone’s quick recovery.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Reacting impulsively stretches the karmic cycle of misunderstandings. Travelling long distance by road for a meeting is worth it.

Cosmic tip: Make right decisions to shorten this spiritual journey.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

It’s imperative to keep yourself updated with the latest technology, especially if planning a job change. A quick moving karmic cycle resolves many issues.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate this love and support from someone special.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A safe and traditional approach towards a relative/in-law ensures a trip overseas is enjoyable and without any disagreements. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be anxious, just think from the heart.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Those unable to cope with newer work should just ask for help from a colleague.

Cosmic tip: Be on your guard as a series of incidents trick you into unknown and untried experiences.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Morning time is just right to discuss an upcoming meeting since work is routine. Reviewing events of the past week helps understand the karmic lesson in it.

Cosmic tip: Sustain this relationship.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Resist the temptation to insist on having your own way though both of you are (separately) correct. Some extra important work requires your urgent attention.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

That special relationship, though strained for a while now limps back to normal. Keep accounts updated. Consume a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Keep a strict rein on spending.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Unnecessary expenses at the office need to be stopped. Make the most of loving time spent together. Do drink enough water.

Cosmic tip: Share a decision made instead of talking about it last minute.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Waking up relaxed is great; and also knowing you’ve taken time off.

Cosmic tip: Make a wish from the soul level and then sit back for it to manifest when the time is right.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A close friend has misgivings about you and a decision taken. At times you feel capable of dealing with anything and sometimes there’s hesitation. Cosmic tip: Create reality with your thoughts.