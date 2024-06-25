Horoscope today, June 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 27.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A new relationship reaches a point of comfort very quickly. God/the universe rewards your patience in giving unconditional support to family..

Cosmic tip: Spend time with a friend who makes you laugh.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

No matter how busy the day, meeting and visiting friends in the evening is a given. The Tarot promises delayed payments coming in.

Cosmic tip: See the universal light within yourself and all others, too.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A karmic bond with your loved one continues to be strong. Dealing with slightly difficult projects and succeeding is exhilarating.

Cosmic tip: Believe what you’ve asked for will happen very soon.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Clearly decide what you want long-term so you don’t go down a meandering road instead. Drive with full awareness.

Cosmic tip: Drink more water. Eat fruits and vegetables with a high water content.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Releasing and healing the past is important, because it is the past. Present life is good.

Cosmic tip: Try something new. You never know how good you will be at it unless you try.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Relax. Having pre-conceived notions about someone new you meet may be way off the mark. It feels good to take a two-day break from work.

Cosmic tip: Be patient. Rewards far outweigh this wait.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

What goes around comes around, whether it’s harsh words or loving words. Solutions for an endlessly limping problem are found.

Cosmic tip: Accept what is the truth even if not ready to face it.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There’s too much work to get through; becoming nostalgic hardly helps since life has moved on.

Cosmic tip: Step back. Relax. Don’t send beacons of anxiety into the universe. All will be well.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Reorganising the day is annoying, but essential as something urgent has to be dealt with. Don’t waste precious time with an ego issue.

Cosmic tip: Concentrate on taking small steps to achieve the big goal.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Being dependent on each other is fine, but don’t be overly dependent, as this attitude discourages independence to a large degree.

Cosmic tip: Use God given gifts to your advantage.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Electronic glitches create delays, especially since a project is time-bound. Do verify information before acting on it.

Cosmic tip: Mentally say goodbye to a few friends you’ve outgrown.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Completing what you’ve started makes more sense than to try and work on several jobs simultaneously. A karmic cycle of new beginnings cements a relationship.

Cosmic tip: Don’t repeat mistakes of the past.