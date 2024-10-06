Horoscope today, October 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational pic
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 7.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Move to another investment as a present one is a losing proposition. Seek feedback from a former colleague about a difficult client.
Cosmic tip: Continue on this path of self-improvement.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Negotiations take far longer to fructify in this slow moving karmic cycle. Positive enthusiasm helps sort out finer points of a project.
Cosmic tip: Back away from relying on ego to help resolve an issue.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
An unexpected argument erupts in the morning which meddles with the meditation routine.
Cosmic tip: Detach yourself from people to help think carefully before choosing a course of action.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Planning a short holiday with a friend is enjoyed in a peaceful manner. Be prepared to deal with some urgent last minute work.
Cosmic tip: Ease this self-imposed pressure on yourself for a day.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Careful consideration to what brought you to this professional level is worth delving deeper into, repeating some goals. Move away from old habits.
Cosmic tip: Keep thoughts positive. You mean the world to family.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Distancing yourself from some friends is understandable as there’s so much covert jealousy towards you.
Cosmic tip: Say a heartfelt “thank you” to the universe for this unexpected money coming in.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Refurnishing the home is fun but can also be mentally tiring by the end of the day. Continue being a source of strength.
Cosmic tip: Modify time consuming habits that eat up precious minutes.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Life is gradually settling down to a new pattern that’s more conducive to the kind of work that brings satisfaction and a sense of purpose.
Cosmic tip: Meditate regularly to keep the focus strong.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A relationship quandary is difficult to resolve as both of you aren’t on the same page of closeness.
Cosmic tip: Use logic and a left brained approach to finding answers to a tricky situation.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Getting the schedules mixed up with some other day is potentially a confusing situation. Luckily you realise this soon. A dinner with friends is quite enjoyable.
Cosmic tip: Make decisions based on common sense.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A business deal is taking far too long to bring it to a closure. Just a few days more makes the difference. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Gain trust with openness and sincerity.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
The mind may be a little scattered due to dealing with some news received. No one is blaming you for it.
Cosmic tip: Choose plans carefully as they bring reactions or responses in equal measure.