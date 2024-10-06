Horoscope today, October 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for October 7.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Move to another investment as a present one is a losing proposition. Seek feedback from a former colleague about a difficult client.

Cosmic tip: Continue on this path of self-improvement.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Negotiations take far longer to fructify in this slow moving karmic cycle. Positive enthusiasm helps sort out finer points of a project.

Cosmic tip: Back away from relying on ego to help resolve an issue.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

An unexpected argument erupts in the morning which meddles with the meditation routine.

Cosmic tip: Detach yourself from people to help think carefully before choosing a course of action.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Planning a short holiday with a friend is enjoyed in a peaceful manner. Be prepared to deal with some urgent last minute work.

Cosmic tip: Ease this self-imposed pressure on yourself for a day.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Careful consideration to what brought you to this professional level is worth delving deeper into, repeating some goals. Move away from old habits.

Cosmic tip: Keep thoughts positive. You mean the world to family.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Distancing yourself from some friends is understandable as there’s so much covert jealousy towards you.

Cosmic tip: Say a heartfelt “thank you” to the universe for this unexpected money coming in.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Refurnishing the home is fun but can also be mentally tiring by the end of the day. Continue being a source of strength.

Cosmic tip: Modify time consuming habits that eat up precious minutes.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Life is gradually settling down to a new pattern that’s more conducive to the kind of work that brings satisfaction and a sense of purpose.

Cosmic tip: Meditate regularly to keep the focus strong.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A relationship quandary is difficult to resolve as both of you aren’t on the same page of closeness.

Cosmic tip: Use logic and a left brained approach to finding answers to a tricky situation.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Getting the schedules mixed up with some other day is potentially a confusing situation. Luckily you realise this soon. A dinner with friends is quite enjoyable.

Cosmic tip: Make decisions based on common sense.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A business deal is taking far too long to bring it to a closure. Just a few days more makes the difference. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Gain trust with openness and sincerity.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

The mind may be a little scattered due to dealing with some news received. No one is blaming you for it.

Cosmic tip: Choose plans carefully as they bring reactions or responses in equal measure.