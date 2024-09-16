Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Horoscope today, September 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 17.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

At a karmic level you know this relationship is not going to work endlessly unless both remain engaged in strengthening it.

Cosmic tip: Add onto whatever is already there to reach long-term security.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A karmic relationship from a past lifetime will soon be reality. There are blessings from elders who have passed away.

Cosmic tip: Seek practical advice from someone you trust.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Certain actions of the past raced you to this position; thank and repeat some of those actions for similar results.

Cosmic tip: Make use of precious time by planning for the future. Leave behind regrets.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Relocating is a good idea but not as of now. Resolve issues quietly and in a balanced manner of thinking.

Cosmic tip: Be careful with money and valuables when out of the home.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Several new experiences open up a Pandora’s box of enthusiastic delight and wonder. Don’t even think about mortgaging the home.

Cosmic tip: Think about consequences of an action.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

An ending is necessary for new life to begin, so don’t be afraid of having to start over again. Take required action without wasting time.

Cosmic tip: Follow through with plans for career growth.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Those in a new relationship must give correct information about themselves. Don’t mislead anyone.

Cosmic tip: Have an open mind if the company offers a transfer (temporary or long-term).

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

It takes courage to take life in both hands and try out a different source of income. Sort and sift ideas carefully.

Cosmic tip: Concentrate on maintaining good health. Get enough sleep every night.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Practicality is what’s needed in this karmic cycle of changes drawing in a better lifestyle. Remember to keep mobile with you.

Cosmic tip: Hold onto this feeling of peace and stability.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Do your homework carefully before attending an interview as they may try to shortchange you. A relationship requires harsh/ difficult compromises.

Cosmic tip: Know what you bring to the table.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Respectfully and diplomatically stay away from a family feud or complication. Money management, savings are highlighted.

Cosmic tip: Learn new skills or update knowledge to stay ahead of the race.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Decide on what is the right choice even if you don’t agree with it.

Cosmic tip: Learn to keep each area of life in a different compartment, concentrating on them one at a time.