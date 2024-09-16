Horoscope today, September 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 17.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
At a karmic level you know this relationship is not going to work endlessly unless both remain engaged in strengthening it.
Cosmic tip: Add onto whatever is already there to reach long-term security.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A karmic relationship from a past lifetime will soon be reality. There are blessings from elders who have passed away.
Cosmic tip: Seek practical advice from someone you trust.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Certain actions of the past raced you to this position; thank and repeat some of those actions for similar results.
Cosmic tip: Make use of precious time by planning for the future. Leave behind regrets.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Relocating is a good idea but not as of now. Resolve issues quietly and in a balanced manner of thinking.
Cosmic tip: Be careful with money and valuables when out of the home.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Several new experiences open up a Pandora’s box of enthusiastic delight and wonder. Don’t even think about mortgaging the home.
Cosmic tip: Think about consequences of an action.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
An ending is necessary for new life to begin, so don’t be afraid of having to start over again. Take required action without wasting time.
Cosmic tip: Follow through with plans for career growth.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Those in a new relationship must give correct information about themselves. Don’t mislead anyone.
Cosmic tip: Have an open mind if the company offers a transfer (temporary or long-term).
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
It takes courage to take life in both hands and try out a different source of income. Sort and sift ideas carefully.
Cosmic tip: Concentrate on maintaining good health. Get enough sleep every night.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Practicality is what’s needed in this karmic cycle of changes drawing in a better lifestyle. Remember to keep mobile with you.
Cosmic tip: Hold onto this feeling of peace and stability.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Do your homework carefully before attending an interview as they may try to shortchange you. A relationship requires harsh/ difficult compromises.
Cosmic tip: Know what you bring to the table.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Respectfully and diplomatically stay away from a family feud or complication. Money management, savings are highlighted.
Cosmic tip: Learn new skills or update knowledge to stay ahead of the race.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Decide on what is the right choice even if you don’t agree with it.
Cosmic tip: Learn to keep each area of life in a different compartment, concentrating on them one at a time.