Breaking News
Banned tobacco products worth Rs 18 lakh seized in Palghar
MPSC aspirants' protest: Sharad Pawar writes to CM, seeks meeting on issue
Cops conduct route march in preparation for Ganesh Visarjan and Eid-e-Milad
Man kills wife over domestic issues in Thane, held
Septuagenarian held for molesting 9-year-old girl in Kolhapur
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today September 17 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, September 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 17 September,2024 04:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, September 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, September 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 17.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
At a karmic level you know this relationship is not going to work endlessly unless both remain engaged in strengthening it. 
Cosmic tip: Add onto whatever is already there to reach long-term security.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A karmic relationship from a past lifetime will soon be reality. There are blessings from elders who have passed away. 
Cosmic tip: Seek practical advice from someone you trust.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Certain actions of the past raced you to this position; thank and repeat some of those actions for similar results. 
Cosmic tip: Make use of precious time by planning for the future. Leave behind regrets.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Relocating is a good idea but not as of now. Resolve issues quietly and in a balanced manner of thinking.
Cosmic tip: Be careful with money and valuables when out of the home.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Several new experiences open up a Pandora’s box of enthusiastic delight and wonder. Don’t even think about mortgaging the home.
Cosmic tip: Think about consequences of an action.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
An ending is necessary for new life to begin, so don’t be afraid of having to start over again. Take required action without wasting time.
Cosmic tip: Follow through with plans for career growth.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Those in a new relationship must give correct information about themselves. Don’t mislead anyone. 
Cosmic tip: Have an open mind if the company offers a transfer (temporary or long-term).

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
It takes courage to take life in both hands and try out a different source of income. Sort and sift ideas carefully.
Cosmic tip: Concentrate on maintaining good health. Get enough sleep every night.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Practicality is what’s needed in this karmic cycle of changes drawing in a better lifestyle. Remember to keep mobile with you. 
Cosmic tip: Hold onto this feeling of peace and stability.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Do your homework carefully before attending an interview as they may try to shortchange you. A relationship requires harsh/ difficult compromises.
Cosmic tip: Know what you bring to the table.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Respectfully and diplomatically stay away from a family feud or complication. Money management, savings are highlighted.
Cosmic tip: Learn new skills or update knowledge to stay ahead of the race.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Decide on what is the right choice even if you don’t agree with it.
Cosmic tip: Learn to keep each area of life in a different compartment, concentrating on them one at a time.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK