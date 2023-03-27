Breaking News
Influenza cases: Maha reports 318 H3N2 and 432 H1N1 cases in 2023
Maharashtra CM Shinde targets Uddhav Thackeray over Rahul's Savarkar remarks
Congress-Shiv Sena have different views on Savarkar: Nana Patole
Parts of city to have 15 per cent water cut from March 27 to March 29: BMC
Mumbai: Police recover 'suicide' note in Darshan Solanki death case
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Influenza cases Maha reports 318 H3N2 and 432 H1N1 cases in 2023

Influenza cases: Maha reports 318 H3N2 and 432 H1N1 cases in 2023

Updated on: 27 March,2023 10:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

1851 suspected flu patients were given oseltamivir -- an antiviral medication used to treat and prevent influenza A and influenza B, viruses that cause the flu

Influenza cases: Maha reports 318 H3N2 and 432 H1N1 cases in 2023

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A release by the Maharashtra government on Thursday showed that the state reported 3,36,518 suspected influenza cases in 2023 (From January 1 to March 26). Among them, 1851 suspected flu patients were given oseltamivir -- an antiviral medication used to treat and prevent influenza A and influenza B, viruses that cause the flu.


It further shows that the number of infected patients of H1N1 and H3N2 during the same period are 432 and 318, respectively. While three deaths are reported due to H1N1 infection, whereas one H3N2 suspected death is also reported.



However, the release added a note saying, "Apart from this 3 suspicious deaths have been reported. Out of which 1 death is from Washim, 1 death is from Khadki Cantonment Board and 1 death is from Pune Municipal. The cause of all these deaths will be ascertained after post-mortem."


Also read: Maharashtra: 73-year-old man who tested positive for H3N2 virus dies in Pimpri-Chinchwad

As a part of preventive and remedial measures, the release stated that "routine patient survey for covid-19/influenza resident survey instructions have been issued." "Similarly, all District Health Officers, District Surgeons and Medical Health Officers of the state have been instructed by the VC," it read.

The release also mentioned that "flu-like patients are treated without delay according to classification." "Isolation rooms have been set up in government hospitals as well as medical college hospitals in the state," it added.

Do you practice ecotourism?
mumbai mumbai news health Health And Wellness h1n1 virus World Health Month 2023

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK