Directed, produced and written by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, "Emergency" stars actors including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, etc

Nitin Gadkari. File Pic

Listen to this article Nitin Gadkari hails Emergency movie at BJP convention x 00:00

Union minister Nitin Gadkari praised actor Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film "Emergency" at the Maharashtra BJP convention in Shirdi on Sunday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is a beautiful movie that shows how and when the Emergency was imposed and the struggles faced by our workers," Gadkari said.

"Many were jailed under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act and endured hardships. The Jan Sangh was thought to be finished, but we proved otherwise," Gadkari said while addressing BJP office-bearers in Shirdi on Sunday, as per the PTI.

Directed, produced and written by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, "Emergency" also stars Anupam Kher.

The film, mired in controversy, will be released in theatres on January 17.

"Emergency" delves into the 21 months from 1975 to 1977 under Indira Gandhi's prime ministership.

It also stars Shreyas Talpade as young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar and the late Satish Kaushik in the role of Jagjivan Ram.

A day earlier, Kangana Ranaut organised a special screening of Emergency for Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur district of Maharashtra.

Kangana Ranaut hosts the first screening of Emergency in Nagpur

After multiple delays and a long battle over CBFC-requested cuts, Kangana Ranaut's is all set to release on January 17. Now, as the film is all set to release, Kangana Ranaut hosted the first-ever screening of the film in Nagpur. The special screening, hosted in Nagpur, was attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The PTI reported Kangana saying, "Today, we are actually having the first screening of the film. Before this, no one has seen the film. The censor board was extremely strict, and they conducted thorough scrutiny. We had to provide so much proof and documentation. After six months of struggle, the film is finally ready."

Nitin Gadkari, who attended the first-ever screening hosted by Kangana Ranaut, shared, "I am watching the film for the first time, and I have witnessed the Emergency in the country. The true history of the Emergency that Kangana ji has presented in front of the public today is correct. I am fully confident that this film will receive support from the public as well."

(with PTI inputs)