Administration justifies amenities in student’s room, citing medical reasons, as ABVP threatens protests over alleged irregularities

The LED monitor in the hostel room; (right) the cooler inside room no 8 of the hostel

Listen to this article LED screen, cooler in Mumbai University hostel room: ABVP says favouritism, administration cites medical reasons x 00:00

A scene, reminiscent of the popular movie Munna Bhai MBBS, unfolded at Mumbai University’s Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil (KBP) Boys Hostel. High-pitched drama erupted on the Kalina campus on Tuesday when an LED screen, cooler, and sofa were found in a student’s hostel room.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident led to heated confrontations as other students, along with ABVP activists, demanded answers from university officials, questioning why one student appeared to receive special treatment. University officials said the student requested a cooler citing medical reasons.

ABVP activists say the letter has no acknowledgement stamp or reply allowing the cooler. The university also clarified that the LED TV is an LED screen used by the student who is a PhD student of Geography for projects and it is not a TV.

ABVP demands action

“To address the administrative irregularities and inconveniences at Mumbai University’s Kalina campus hostels, we raised the issues with authorities during a campus survey. At the boys’ hostel, Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil, we discovered an unauthorised luxury setup in Room No. 8, including a cooler, LED TV, and sofa, despite many students struggling for hostel admissions. The chief warden and other authorities failed to provide satisfactory explanations. ABVP demands the room’s immediate sealing and the responsible officials’ suspension,” said Prashant Mali, Mumbai Metropolitan Secretary of ABVP.



ABVP activists and students arguing with the hostel warden

“Providing VIP setups to select students in university hostels indicates favouritism and gross misconduct by the administration. There seems to be financial collusion between senior university officials and these students. If immediate action is not taken against the officials and students, ABVP will launch a massive student protest,” Mali said.

A senior varsity official told mid-day, “The student had requested a cooler in his room citing a medical condition. The university charges him R1000 per month for that. There has been no violation.” A student on the hostel premises said, “There is a lot of partiality happening at the hostel, as a few students get better treatment and relaxation in rules, while others have to follow rules stringently.”

Students allege special tratment

“I had a lot of issues while getting admission to the hostel. So many students are waiting for rooms to be allotted to them. But, here we see that at least four to five rooms in the building are always locked. I have seen coolers, we hear sounds of TV programmes/ movies. I am very sure the screen is also used for entertainment,” the student said.

In a letter dated January 16, 2024, student Shridhar Pednekar wrote to the university explaining that the screen in his room was for his projects and that he needed a cooler due to ongoing issues with itching and swelling on his hands and legs, which worsened after recovering from COVID-19. Pednekar also mentioned in the letter that he was willing to pay R250 per week to the University for the gadget.

“Our only question is this: The letter is merely an application requesting permission, but it lacks an inward stamp from the authorities acknowledging approval,” added Mali. Pednekar could not be contacted and was not available at the hostel on Tuesday afternoon. Mumbai University Registrar Dr Prasad Karande was not available for comment despite repeated attempts.

Advocate Manoj Tekade, alumnus of Mumbai University from 2005 to 2007 said, “During my time, personal TVs were not allowed in hostels. A common TV was provided, but it often led to quarrels, sometimes escalating into physical fights over what to watch. Similarly, personal air conditioners, coolers, and even water heaters were prohibited. Unlike some hostels with AC and non-AC rooms, KBP hostel didn’t offer such facilities during my stay.”