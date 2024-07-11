Maharashtra: Cong protests against Adani group over smart meter installation, power tariff hike

Maharashtra Congress' working president Naseem Khan said Adani Electricity had hiked the power tariff and alleged that the firm was looting Mumbaikars under the guise of smart meters.

Maharashtra Congress Protests at BKC. Pic/ X

The Maharashtra Congress staged a protest at Bandra Kurla in Mumbai Complex on Thursday seeking an immediate halt to the installation of smart meters by the Adani Group, report PTI.

The party also protested against hike in electricity tariffs in the state.

Maharashtra Congress' working president Naseem Khan said Adani Electricity had hiked the power tariff and alleged that the firm was looting Mumbaikars under the guise of smart meters.

"We demand that smart meter installation be stopped and hike in electricity tariff be immediately rolled back," Khan said.

As per the the PTI report, the party said its 'morcha' was stopped by the police.

Later, a delegation led by Leader of Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar met representatives of Adani Electricity.

Mumbai Congress president and Mumbai North Central MP Varsha Gaikwad, Rajya Sabha MP Chandrakant Handore and MLC Bhai Jagtap also participated in the protest.

Two contracts worth Rs 13,888 crore from a state-owned discom to install smart meters were given to Adani Group last year.

A total of six tenders were awarded by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to install smart meters. Two of these were bagged by the Adani Group, according to an official communique from the discom.

Congress' Nana Patole files nomination for Mumbai Cricket Association chief election

Congress leader Nana Patole has filed a nomination for the July 23 election for the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) chief, sources close to him said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Nana Patole's nomination was, however, submitted after the deadline ended at 5 pm on Tuesday, and it was not clear whether it would be accepted or not, they added.

Earlier, Mazgaon Cricket Club in the city appointed Nana Patole, who heads the Maharashtra Congress, as its representative in the MCA, sparking off speculation that he might contest the election.

The post of MCA president became vacant following the death of incumbent chief Amol Kale last month.

Nana Patole in a post on X on Wednesday thanked the Mazgaon Cricket Club for giving him the opportunity to represent it in the MCA.

"I assure that I will make genuine efforts to work for the welfare of young players coming from ordinary backgrounds," he said, according to the PTI.

In the past, senior Maharashtra politicians including Prithviraj Chavan and late Vilasrao Deshmukh and Gopinath Munde have represented the club at the MCA.