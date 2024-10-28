The BJP leader said that Congress' "boat has sunk" and implied that the Mahayuti alliance would return to power in the state

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shaina NC criticised the Congress party and Maha Vikas Aghadi ahead of Maharashtra Elections 2024, saying that their "boat has sunk" and implied that the Mahayuti alliance would return to power in the state, ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI, Shaina NC said, "This is the same Congress who keeps commenting on Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut, they exchange candidates, change names. This boat has sunk. The Mahayuti government will come back to power on November 23."

Shaina also commented on Shiv Sena's (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's criticism of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the Bandra stampede.

"Most incapable leader is commenting on most capable Minister. Ashwini Vaishnaw's work as a Railway Minister has been great. This incident is unfortunate, but it is not that the Railway Ministry is not taking combative measures," she said.

Around eight people were injured in the stampede at Bandra Terminus on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP leader Shaina NC hailed the candidature of Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora from the Worli constituency for the upcoming Maharashtra Elections 2024 and said she is "not at all upset" by the decision taken by her party and the alliance.

Remarkably, earlier reports claimed that Shaina NC was also taking part in Maharashtra polls as Mahayuti's candidate for the Worli seat, but the Shiv Sena announced Deora's candidature from the seat on Saturday, ANI reported.

The Worli constituency will see competition between Milind Deora and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

"I am not at all upset. It's the party and the alliance's decision to select the candidate. I congratulate my friend Milind Deora on his candidature as the Mahayuti candidate for the prestigious Worli Assembly Constituency. As an alliance decision to select a candidate, is always the prerogative of the leadership. Our party believes in nation first, party next and individual last. Our agenda is development for Mumbai and Maharashtra is taken to new heights," Shaina NC told ANI.

Milind Deora is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha and is also a three-time Member of Parliament (MP) from South Mumbai.

Worli will witness a three-way fray as along with Deora and Aaditya, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has also announced its candidate, Sandeep Deshpande from the seat.

As per ANI, Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP, and Congress, have intensified their preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra Elections 2024.

BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Elections for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra will take place on November 20, while the counting of votes will be held on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56 and the Congress won 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63 and the Congress secured 24 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)