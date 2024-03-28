Breaking News
ED summons for Amol Kirtikar | 9 am: Named as candidate; 10 am: ED comes calling
AI voice scam cases swamp cyber cell: Sounded just like my son!
Mumbai: Oshiwara Ponzi scammer nabbed from Uttarakhand
Mumbai: Man killed for forcing coworker to drink
Mumbai: ‘Superior authority’ puts off Sion bridge closure
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Murder case accused from Bihar held in Palghar district
<< Back to Elections 2024

Maharashtra: Murder case accused from Bihar held in Palghar district

Updated on: 28 March,2024 09:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The wife of the murder case accused from Bihar filed a missing person complaint against her husband in Bihar's Nawada district on March 12

Maharashtra: Murder case accused from Bihar held in Palghar district

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Murder case accused from Bihar held in Palghar district
x
00:00

A 31-year-old man wanted in a murder case registered against him in Bihar has been nabbed from Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.


The wife of the murder case accused from Bihar filed a missing person complaint against her husband in Bihar's Nawada district on March 12, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police stated in a release, reported PTI.


Meanwhile, the police in Nawada found the chopped body of a man in Barapanday village.


"Bihar Police received a tip-off that the murder case accused from Bihar is hiding in Chinchoti area of Palghar. With the help of the local police, the accused, identified as Sujit alias Suraj Umesh Singh, was nabbed," as per the release, reported PTI.

Singh and his associate Ranjnish Sharma allegedly committed the murder in Nawada district.

Meanwhile, the role of Singh's wife Sarita Devi Sunil Ranjak in the murder has come to light, reported PTI.

Singh is also allegedly involved in a double murder case 16 years ago. He is handed over to Bihar police, reported PTI.

In another case, a 27-year-old man has been arrested on charges of attempting to kill a youngster in Palghar district of Maharashtra during Holi festivities, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Inspector Dhanraj Shirsat of the Boisar police station said the victim, aged 18, and the accused, Ajay Nishad, were part of Holi celebrations on Monday morning and both were apparently under the influence of liquor, reported PTI.

The teenager, a resident of Boisar, allegedly pushed the accused following which he got angry and stabbed the victim in his abdomen and back with a sharp weapon, the official said, reported PTI.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment and his condition remains very serious, he said, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, an FIR was filed against the accused and he was arrested on attempt to murder charges, the official added.

Meanwhile, a man allegedly killed his 28-year-old son following a heated argument between them over speaking loudly on a phone at a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The incident took place at Pipra village, around 30 km from Nagpur city, on Monday, and the victim died during treatment at a hospital the next day, an official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

palghar maharashtra bihar mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK