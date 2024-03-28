Maharashtra: Murder case accused from Bihar held in Palghar district

The wife of the murder case accused from Bihar filed a missing person complaint against her husband in Bihar's Nawada district on March 12

A 31-year-old man wanted in a murder case registered against him in Bihar has been nabbed from Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The wife of the murder case accused from Bihar filed a missing person complaint against her husband in Bihar's Nawada district on March 12, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police stated in a release, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the police in Nawada found the chopped body of a man in Barapanday village.

"Bihar Police received a tip-off that the murder case accused from Bihar is hiding in Chinchoti area of Palghar. With the help of the local police, the accused, identified as Sujit alias Suraj Umesh Singh, was nabbed," as per the release, reported PTI.

Singh and his associate Ranjnish Sharma allegedly committed the murder in Nawada district.

Meanwhile, the role of Singh's wife Sarita Devi Sunil Ranjak in the murder has come to light, reported PTI.

Singh is also allegedly involved in a double murder case 16 years ago. He is handed over to Bihar police, reported PTI.

In another case, a 27-year-old man has been arrested on charges of attempting to kill a youngster in Palghar district of Maharashtra during Holi festivities, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Inspector Dhanraj Shirsat of the Boisar police station said the victim, aged 18, and the accused, Ajay Nishad, were part of Holi celebrations on Monday morning and both were apparently under the influence of liquor, reported PTI.

The teenager, a resident of Boisar, allegedly pushed the accused following which he got angry and stabbed the victim in his abdomen and back with a sharp weapon, the official said, reported PTI.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment and his condition remains very serious, he said, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, an FIR was filed against the accused and he was arrested on attempt to murder charges, the official added.

Meanwhile, a man allegedly killed his 28-year-old son following a heated argument between them over speaking loudly on a phone at a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The incident took place at Pipra village, around 30 km from Nagpur city, on Monday, and the victim died during treatment at a hospital the next day, an official said.

(With inputs from PTI)