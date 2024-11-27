Breaking News
Maharashtra cops win gold silver at 11th Latin American World Police and Fire Games 2024

Maharashtra cops win gold, silver at 11th Latin American World Police and Fire Games 2024

Updated on: 27 November,2024 11:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The event saw around 2,500 participants from 32 countries competing in various sports

The three cops who won medals

Three police head constables from Mumbai and Maharashtra made India proud by winning gold and silver medals at the 11th Latin American World Police and Fire Games 2024, held in Cali, Colombia, from November 17 to 24, 2024.


The event saw around 2,500 participants from 32 countries competing in various sports.



Navneet More

Among the winners was Head Constable Navneet More, who is attached to the LA-2 at Tardeo police station. More won a total of three medals, including two golds in swimming and one silver in the Chase competition. The swimming event featured four disciplines: Butterfly, Freestyle, Breaststroke, and Backstroke. More dominated these events, securing gold in two and silver in the Chase. His outstanding performance earned him a spot in the upcoming World Police and Fire Games, scheduled to take place in Birmingham, Alabama, USA, from June 27 to July 6, 2025.

Ravindra Salve

Head Constable Ravindra Salve from the Chikalthana police station in Aurangabad also made his mark at the Games, winning a gold medal in Powerlifting. Salve impressed everyone with his strength, lifting a total of 590 kg — 215 kg in the squat, 140 kg in the bench press, and 225 kg in the deadlift.

Kishor Dange

Meanwhile, Head Constable Kishor Dange from the Jalna SP office won a silver medal in Bodybuilding.

Dange, who is also a World Champion in bodybuilding, clinched second place in the open weight category with a total of 405 kg lifted.

The Mumbai Police will warmly welcome these champions at the airport on Thursday, celebrating their remarkable achievements on the international stage.

