Maharashtra: Worker drowns after falling into STP water tank at chemical factory in Palghar

The incident took place at around noon on Saturday at the unit located in Boisar industrial area

A 22-year-old worker drowned after falling into the water tank of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at a chemical factory in Palghar district, police said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place at around noon on Saturday at the unit located in Boisar industrial area, they said.

The victim, identified as Ankit Yadav, working at the STP of the chemical factory in Palghar, accidentally fell into the water tank there and drowned, an official from Palghar police control room said, reported PTI.

The other persons present in the plant raised an alarm following which local firemen rushed to the spot and fished out the body, reported PTI.

A case of accidental death was registered and the body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, the official said.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man was bludgeoned to death in Palghar in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday, reported PTI.

The body of Virar resident Deepak Chavan was found in the morning by the side of a road leading to a quarry in Naringi Kopri, the Virar police station official said, reported PTI.

"He was bludgeoned to death with a stone by unidentified persons. Three teams have been formed to trace and nab them," he added.

Meanwhile, three persons who allegedly stole jewellery and cash worth nearly Rs 7.5 lakh from a house in Maharashtra's Palghar district were arrested while they were escaping on a long-distance train, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

Senior inspector Raju Mane of the Manickpur police station said a house in Vasai was burgled on March 7 when its occupants were away, reported PTI.

The family later said they lost ornaments and cash worth Rs 7.52 lakh in the theft. The police registered an FIR and launched a probe, reported PTI.

With the help of CCTV footage, intelligence and technical inputs, the police identified the three individuals who were behind the crime and arrested them from Gorakhpur Express in Nashik on Wednesday, the official said.

He said the entire stolen jewellery and cash have been recovered from the accused ¿ Rakesh Kumar, alias Chakki Ramraj Yadav (33) and Mohammad Sayeed, Shannu Garibulla Khan (37) and Lalkesar, alias Baccha Dadan Rai (27), reported PTI.

While Yadav and Khan are Mumbai residents, Rai is from the Fadarwadi area of Vasai. The trio is named in many cases registered with Mumbai's Goregaon police, he added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)