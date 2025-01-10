Rescuer says abandoned animal, which attacked two, gets agitated upon seeing a stick. Natekar took the dog to a Mahim-based veterinarian on Wednesday after which some blood tests were conducted. “It seems that the dog was abandoned because it has health complications. I think that the dog is traumatised as every time it sees a person with a stick

Bhavesh Natekar and the pit bull at Mahim beach. Pic/Satej Shinde

The American pit bull abandoned on Mahim beach on Wednesday morning appears to be experiencing abdominal swelling, according to pet lover Bhavesh Natekar, who is taking care of the canine. Natekar suspects this is the reason why the animal was deserted, resulting in two people, including a child, being injured.

Natekar took the dog to a Mahim-based veterinarian on Wednesday after which some blood tests were conducted. “It seems that the dog was abandoned because it has health complications. I think that the dog is traumatised as every time it sees a person with a stick in his or her hand, it starts barking continuously,” Natekar said.

Pit Bull at Mahim beach. Pics/Satej Shinde

On Wednesday, Natekar took the American pit bull home so that it could be taken care of properly. He added, “A portion of the dog’s abdomen appears swollen, and the vet suspects it is ailing. Blood samples have been collected and the reports are awaited.” Natekar also said that the canine was very friendly and playful. “For now, I have decided to take care of the dog and only once it is completely fit, I will look for a pet parent,” he added.

Natekar said he had seen a rising trend where exotic dog breeds were abandoned by their owners because they were unable to take care of their pets. On Thursday, this newspaper reported about how a child was severely injured after a man in his late thirties abandoned a pit bull dog at Mahim beach before disappearing.



Bhavesh Natekar and the pit bull at his Mahim home

Fortunately, mid-day photojournalist Satej Shinde happened to be around and intervened, sustaining minor injuries himself in the process. According to Shinde, who fended off the canine with his leg, as the chaos unfolded, the man could still be seen a great distance away, seemingly recording everything on his phone. The situation was eventually brought under control thanks to a local, who tied the dog to a beached boat.