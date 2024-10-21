While eastern suburbs, island city fare slightly better than western suburbs, pattern of problems persists

Impounded two-wheelers below the Sion hospital flyover. Pic/Nikhil Desai; (right) Nayana Kathpalia, co-convenor, Citispace

In a city where every square inch of space is valuable, the spaces beneath flyovers could be transformed into urban assets. Yet, as revealed by mid-day in the first part of this series, they are filthy, encroached upon and unsafe. In part two, we take a look at the state of areas beneath overpasses in the island city and eastern suburbs.

Some flyovers, particularly in the island city, have been developed as part of a civic pilot programme, but many remain underutilised.

Issues such as abandoned vehicles, poor lighting and encroachment by hawkers and drug addicts make these areas unsafe. A lack of coordinated planning across multiple agencies has led to compromised safety and limited accessibility for residents.

ISLAND CITY REGION

Jagannath Nana Shankar Sheth (Dadar TT) flyover

The gardens and walkways under the flyover are poorly maintained, with some areas closed for maintenance, forcing pedestrians onto the streets. Homeless individuals have taken over seating areas while awkwardly placed barricades disrupt pedestrian movement, increasing risks for commuters.

“Compared to the Matunga flyover, this spot feels neglected,” said Shreyas Shinde, a Dadar resident. “Navigating this stretch has become difficult with closed gardens, barricades or being forced onto the road. It’s not convenient for pedestrians at all,” he added.

Locals say the area beneath the Jagannath Nana Shankar Sheth flyover at Dadar East is not pedestrian-friendly. Pics/Satej Shinde

Sandeep Shelar, assistant superintendent, gardens of the F North ward, confirmed the closure of the gardens, citing inadequate sunlight for plant growth. He added that the gardens would be reopened once the situation improved. “The gardens under the Dadar flyover have been temporarily closed for maintenance for over a month. Adequate sunlight cannot can’t reach the location which is why they are not doing well. The gardens will be opened once the plants and saplings are seen doing well,” he said.

Sant Shiromani Namdev Maharaj Flyover (Parel flyover)

Pedestrians below the Sant Shiromani Namdev Maharaj flyover at Parel East. Pics/Satej Shinde

The presence of footpaths beneath this flyover makes crossings convenient though a motor underpass interrupts pedestrian flow in some areas. “The footpath connectivity here is a relief, but the motor underpass area is tricky,” said Ritesh Khedekar, a Matunga resident.

Lalbaug flyover

Numerous obstructions make walking below the Lalbaug flyover a challenging task. Pic/Satej Shinde

The single-pillar design of the Lalbaug flyover doesn’t leave commuters with much space to walk and multiple vehicles have been parked in the space beneath it. The continuous footpaths along Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road provide some relief to pedestrians traversing the stretch.

Ahilyatai Rangnekar (Hindmata) flyover

The flyover in Dadar East, where pedestrians are forced to venture onto the road. Pic/Satej Shinde

Under this flyover, several garden spaces are closed, forcing pedestrians to venture onto busy roads. Locked walkways exacerbated congestion, creating unsafe conditions for citizens. “It’s frustrating to find a garden pathway locked and have to backtrack,” said Prashik Kamble, a Dadar resident.

Nanalal D Mehta flyover

Citizens relax on benches beneath the Nanalal D Mehta flyover at Maheshwari Udyan in Matunga East. Pic/Satej Shinde

In contrast, this flyover stood out for its well-maintained walkways and gardens, which pedestrians seemed to appreciate. “The well-connected pathways ensure a smooth, accessible commute for pedestrians,” said a Matunga resident.

EASTERN SUBURBS

Amar Mahal flyover

Barricades have been stolen from the area below Amar Mahal flyover in Chembur. Pic/Aditi Haralkar

The space below of Amar Mahal flyover, which has been encroached on by beggars, has witnessed the theft of barricades. Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vishwas Mote told mid-day that a police complaint had been filed against the thieves.

Shivaji Nagar junction flyover

Pedestrians cross the road at Shivaji Nagar Chowk, Govandi, amid vehicular traffic. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Govandi residents expressed concerns about safety while crossing the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, where rash driving and a lack of proper signalling pose risks. Residents called for a pedestrian subway to improve safety.

Mankhurd junction underpass

The underpass near the Mankhurd railway station is a haunt for hawkers and vagrants. Pics/Anurag Ahire

The underpass near Mankhurd railway station has been overrun by hawkers and drug addicts, making it unsafe for pedestrians, particularly women and children. “Hawkers occupy the space, and drug addicts gather there at night, creating unsafe conditions,” said Ashok Kawale, a resident.

Ashok Kawale, Mankhurd resident

Kurla signal flyover

Abandoned vehicles lie below the Kurla signal flyover. Pics/Aditi Haralkar

This spot has become a dumping ground for abandoned vehicles. “Abandoned vehicles pose a threat, and the area is unsafe, especially at night,” said Nilesh Kamble, a Kurla resident. Locals said that despite requesting the authorities to act, the problem continues to persist.

Mote said the area below the flyover falls under the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, which had been informed about the vehicles. The MSRDC did not reply to mid-day’s queries by press time.

Expert insights

Nayana Kathpalia, co-convenor of NGO Citispace, who has been fighting to save Mumbai’s open spaces, told mid-day that pedestrian safety is paramount.

“Footpaths and spaces under flyovers must remain free from encroachments, ensuring proper pathways for pedestrians,” added Kathpalia, who, as the founder trustee of NAGAR, has been working on issues pertaining to solid waste management, improvement in air quality, preserving beaches, mangroves, heritage places, efficient road space management and water conservation.

Social activist Nikhil Desai highlighted issues beneath the Sion Hospital flyover, where impounded vehicles have been stored for years. “The authorities need to take action to remove these vehicles, as they create major obstacles for pedestrians,” he said.

He added, “I have also complained several times about this to BMC but no action has been taken. Now, recently I have also written a letter to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. I hope at least now the authorities pay heed to the issue as pedestrians are the ones facing the most due to this. Just imagine the horror of navigating through these impounded vehicles while walking.”