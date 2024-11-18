Of the existing wide foot overbridges on both, CR and WR, the widest are of 12 m. Stations with these wide bridges include Dadar, Ghatkopar, Thane, Prabhadevi, Dadar, Kandivli and Borivli. The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is working on the project

The foot overbridge under construction at Mira Road. Pic/Rajendra B. Aklekar

With a width of 23 metres, Mira Road station on Western Railway (WR) is set to get one of the city's widest foot overbridges and an elevated deck connecting east and west. With a passenger footfall of 1,31,764 per day, the station has one of the highest-growing passenger traffic.

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is working on the project.

“Most of the stations on the Mumbai suburban section are more than 80 years old, are highly congested and commuter’s volume has increased manifold since commissioning. Through this project, selected suburban stations will be upgraded to increase passenger handling capacity and enhance overall safety and experience. These upgrades will help decongest overcrowded stations and reduce the number of fatalities and injuries,” an official said.

“The foot overbridge cum elevated deck at Mira Road connects east to west and hence is wider than traditional foot overbridges at all other stations,” he added.

The official said that the station improvement plan focuses on upgrading 17 stations in Mumbai, with 10 on the Central Railway (CR) and 7 on the WR. The revamp includes wider foot overbridges, additional escalators, lifts, and broader platforms. “The amenities at these stations will also be enhanced to include facilities for persons with disabilities (PwD), such as escalators, elevators, tactile tiles, and Braille for the visually impaired. Ramps will be provided at entry and exit points for wheelchair access. Other improvements include foot overbridges, elevated decks, interconnections between decks and foot overbridges, skywalks, and the relocation of service buildings, stalls, and kiosks,” he said.

“The plan also aims to improve entry and exit points, circulating areas, and create green spaces. General lighting will be upgraded with energy-efficient lights, and indicators and signage will be enhanced at various stations on both Central and Western Railway,” he said.

“Yes. Mira Road Station is being upgraded and the following plans are in place so far. There is a proposed replacement of the existing elevated booking office and other railway offices on a 23.7-m-wide foot overbridge connecting with the elevated booking office at the north end. This will be an elevated east-west deck with a booking office and other such amenities, along with a 9-11m wide deck space connecting to all foot overbridges at the west side. There is also a proposed 10-m-wide bridge connecting to the skywalk and deck space with triple discharge,” a railway official said.

The work is currently in full swing and is expected to be completed by December 2025.

