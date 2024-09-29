The victim was enticed by promises of high returns, with claims of earning hourly profits on her investment. However, the scheme was revealed to be a scam
Representational Image
A 50-year-old woman involved in the share trading business has allegedly fallen victim to an online investment fraud, losing Rs 60,000.
The victim was enticed by promises of high returns, with claims of earning hourly profits on her investment. However, the scheme was revealed to be a scam.
An FIR has been registered at the Vanraj police station, and authorities are currently investigating the case.