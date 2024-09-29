Breaking News
Mumbai: 50-year-old woman falls victim to online investment fraud, loses Rs 60,000

Mumbai: 50-year-old woman falls victim to online investment fraud, loses Rs 60,000

Updated on: 29 September,2024 01:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The victim was enticed by promises of high returns, with claims of earning hourly profits on her investment. However, the scheme was revealed to be a scam

Mumbai: 50-year-old woman falls victim to online investment fraud, loses Rs 60,000

Representational Image

Mumbai: 50-year-old woman falls victim to online investment fraud, loses Rs 60,000
A 50-year-old woman involved in the share trading business has allegedly fallen victim to an online investment fraud, losing Rs 60,000.


The victim was enticed by promises of high returns, with claims of earning hourly profits on her investment. However, the scheme was revealed to be a scam.


An FIR has been registered at the Vanraj police station, and authorities are currently investigating the case.


