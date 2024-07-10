Breaking News
Mumbai: 9-year-old falls to death from third floor of Kandivali building

Updated on: 10 July,2024 09:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed in the early hours of the morning

Mumbai: 9-year-old falls to death from third floor of Kandivali building

Representational Pic/File/iStock

A nine-year-old girl died after falling from the third floor of a Kandivali building, the police said.


The incident took place in Dhanukarwadi area of Kandivali West on Tuesday evening, they said.


The girl was identified as Ashiya Mansingh Bishwokarma, the police said.


According to the police, the incident took place when she was playing with her siblings at the window of her residence. There was an iron grill outside the window but due to the building being old and in dilapidated condition, the grill held by iron nails were weak and could not take the load, the iron nails suddenly came off, causing her to fall from the third floor. She fell in the building premises on the ground floor.

The girl was rushed to the hospital where she died during treatment.

According to police sources, the girl resided with her parents in room number 303 of the Steal Stone building in Kandivali West. The Kandivali police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and recorded the statements of the parents of the girl. They have not filed any complaint against anyone in the matter which is being further investigated, said an officer from Kandivali police station.

