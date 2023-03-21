Breaking News
The 25-year blood feud that ended in Navi Mumbai murder
Mumbai: Now, BMC issues show-case notice to Sun Beach Resort
Open defecation: A common sight on Mumbai University's Kalina campus
Mumbai: Health experts alarmed after respiratory viruses soar
Is Mumbai Regional Congress Committee getting a new chief?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Body found in public park in Nalasopara

Mumbai: Body found in public park in Nalasopara

Updated on: 21 March,2023 10:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The body was spotted lying on a bench by some locals on Monday and the police were informed, an official said

Mumbai: Body found in public park in Nalasopara

Representative Image


The body of a 28-year-old man was found in the central park in Nalasopara town in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police told news agency PTI on Tuesday.


The body was spotted lying on a bench by some locals on Monday and the police were informed, an official said.



Police have identified the deceased and a case of accidental death was registered. The cause of death is under investigation.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Godown complex fire in Thane district doused after 13 hours

Earlier on February 27, a body of a 45-year-old man was found floating in Thane pond

The fire brigade received a call around 7.51 am about the unidentified body found in a pond near Thane Jail, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell said.

The Thane police and the team of RDMC fished out the body and sent it for post-mortem, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

mumbai mumbai news palghar maharashtra news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK