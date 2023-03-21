Mumbai: Body found in public park in Nalasopara

The body was spotted lying on a bench by some locals on Monday and the police were informed, an official said

Representative Image

The body of a 28-year-old man was found in the central park in Nalasopara town in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

The body was spotted lying on a bench by some locals on Monday and the police were informed, an official said.

Police have identified the deceased and a case of accidental death was registered. The cause of death is under investigation.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Godown complex fire in Thane district doused after 13 hours

Earlier on February 27, a body of a 45-year-old man was found floating in Thane pond.

The fire brigade received a call around 7.51 am about the unidentified body found in a pond near Thane Jail, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell said.

The Thane police and the team of RDMC fished out the body and sent it for post-mortem, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)