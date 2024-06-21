Special task force for premium services resulted in drop from 100 cases per day to just 7 on June 15

CR runs 66 AC local services daily, carrying around 78,000 passengers. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai: Central Railway keeps illegal travellers in check x 00:00

Mumbai’s premium AC local train service and the first-class commuters on Central Railway (CR) now have a 14-member special task force with a dedicated helpline number to attend to complaints promptly. The AC/Upper Class Task Force aims to curb irregular travel and uphold the standards of CR’s AC local and first-class coach commuters.

“Since the launch of this initiative on May 25, CR has implemented a dedicated AC/Upper Class Task Force to address issues related to irregular travelling in suburban trains. A specialised squad comprising 14 staff members has been deployed to respond promptly to commuter concerns, aided by a newly introduced WhatsApp complaint number—7208819987. This innovative approach allows passengers to report incidents of irregular travel, ensuring immediate assistance during peak hours and subsequent follow-ups as required,” a CR spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The initiative has garnered significant praise from passengers who appreciated the proactive stance taken by CR to maintain the integrity of its premium services. As of June 15, a total of 2,979 cases of irregular travel have been addressed, resulting in penalties amounting to Rs 10,04,985. This proactive enforcement has already led to a notable decline in complaints, reducing from over 100 cases per day to just seven on June 15,” he said.

According to the official, the aim is to achieve zero complaints regarding irregular travel in AC local and first-class coaches. “The introduction of the dedicated WhatsApp complaint number has significantly aided in achieving this objective. Passengers are encouraged to utilise the facility to report any instances of irregular travel they observe,” he added.

The Mumbai suburban network of CR carries approximately 33 lakh passengers every day through its 1,810 services, including 66 AC local services carrying approximately 78,000 passengers per day.