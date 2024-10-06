The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier x 00:00

She has a flare for garba!

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman sporting a long ghagra takes centre-stage as enthusiasts form a circle around her to dance at a venue in Borivali West.

A hymn jam for Navaratri



British rock band Coldplay

As matters regarding the alleged unethical sale of tickets escalate, and fans speculate cancellation of the upcoming Coldplay concert in the city, music composer Mayur Jumani released a short Coldplay track that can be played during garba nights. “Hymn for the weekend [by Coldplay] has a desi flavour to it. An Indian version of it was sure to do wonders.



Mayur Jumani. PICS COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

The timing was perfect too,” Jumani explained. He collaborated with Darshan Magdum for vocals, and used his drum pad along with a steel container to give it the garba flavour. “Converting a 4/4-beat-song to a 3/4-garba-groove was tricky. Turns out, the sound created by the steel container is very similar to the dhol. With a little processing, it blends in perfectly,” he revealed.

This school is cool!



Children being taught at the night school

After years of assisting and offering vocational training to underprivileged intellectually-challenged children through his Vasai-based NGO Suryoday Trust, founder Sundar Iyer has now also kickstarted another not-for-profit Rays of Life Foundation. “While the bigger vision is to create an old age home, our first project is catering to the children who live on the streets of Mira-Bhayandar,” Iyer shared. The NGO has started a night school for children between the age of five and 11. “We also look after their nutrition. These are children who live under bridges, on footpaths or near railway stations. The idea is to initiate their learning process, so that they get motivated to pursue further education,” he told this diarist. Those who wish to donate pre-loved clothes in good condition to these children, or help raise funds for their well-being, can head to raysoflifefoundation.in for more details.

Breaking barriers in God’s own country



Wild Wild Women will debut in Kerala in November. PIC COURTESY/@wildwildwomen_

Mumbai’s all-female hip-hop collective Wild Wild Women will venture into unfamiliar terrain this November with their debut show in Kerala. The collective comprising Pratika Prabhune, Ashwini Hiremath aka Krantinaari, Preeti Sutar, Shruti Raut and the newest member Shruti Bhosle, is all set to perform alongside artistes from Denmark, Mexico, and Sweden at the International Indie Music Festival in Kovalam on November 22. For Hiremath, the debut marks a full-circle moment. “Discarding toxic patriarchal ideas and embracing matriarchy has been central to our vision as a collective. Performing in a state that has a rich matrilineal history will be exciting,” she shared. The collective’s unapologetic, hard-hitting Hinglish lyrics will resonate with the diverse listeners at the festival, the artiste believes. “A short clip from our performance of the single, Flip the game, recently went viral on Instagram. We were pleasantly surprised to see comments pouring in from all across the country, appreciating our music and asking us to visit their state. In that sense, language will never be a barrier as long as our message is loud and clear,” Hiremath told this diarist.

Let’s read, India



Visitors skim through pre-loved books at a previous edition of the festival

Mumbai-based community Share A Book has added a new feather in its cap. They have set up over 175 libraries across India for underprivileged children. The latest one, founder (below) Srishti Parihar shared, was installed in Jaipur’s Mansarovar School. “Work is currently underway for our annual fest, Kitaab Utsav [December 12 to December 13], where we sell pre-loved books for prices as low as R20 to raise funds. This year, we will host a concert in Andheri with visually impaired performers,” she revealed. To volunteer for a month, drop a message on 8209870261.