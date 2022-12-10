Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old steals from neighbour, buys Rs 1-lakh bike for boyfriend
Mumbai: BMC aims to desilt nullahs from March
Mumbai: Four-year-old dies of measles in Kurla
Mumbai: Expedite MUTP-3A works, CM Eknath Shinde tells Central Railway
Mumbai: ‘Air worse than Delhi’s; why weren’t we warned?’
Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Expedite MUTP 3A works CM Eknath Shinde tells Central Railway

Mumbai: Expedite MUTP-3A works, CM Eknath Shinde tells Central Railway

Updated on: 10 December,2022 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Shinde assures CR officials help to deal with issues related to the projects, says will conduct meeting with all stakeholders soon

Mumbai: Expedite MUTP-3A works, CM Eknath Shinde tells Central Railway

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Central Railway officials on Friday


Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in a meeting with Central Railway’s Mumbai Divisional Manager Rajnish Goyal on Friday, asked him to expedite the ongoing projects part of Mumbai Urban Transport Project-3A. The CM also assured to extend help for the issues related to the projects.


“The divisional manager met CM Eknath Shinde and MP Dr Shrikant Shinde. They were apprised about the ongoing work of the MUTP-3A such as Kalyan yard segregation of suburban and long-distance trains, Kalyan-Badlapur third and fourth lines, Kalyan Asangaon fourth line and the Kalwa-Airoli elevated corridor,” a CR spokesperson said. 



He added, “When we explained the issues and complications related to the projects, the CM assured us that he would look into them, and instructed us to convene a meeting to take a review.”


Also read: Mumbai: Lives at risk, locals warn, will look into it, says Central Railway 

Speaking on Kalyan remodelling works, a CR official said, “Works have begun on removal of unnecessary structures, demolition of cabins and relocation of existing assets to pave way for the project. Parallel work has also begun on building side drains. Contracts have been awarded for minor bridges, service buildings and other miscellaneous jobs.”

The Kalwa-Airoli elevated corridor work has slowed down due to complications with project affected people, while the additional corridors of Badlapur and Asangaon are caught up in land acquisition issues. Shinde said he would conduct a meeting with all stakeholders soon to address the issues.

Do you think the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute can be solved anytime soon?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
shiv sena Eknath Shinde central railway indian railways mumbai railways mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK