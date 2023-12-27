Two clients who paid him a total of Rs 67 lakh approach police after reading mid-day report to register criminal case against Hitesh Rathod

Hitesh Rathod, who had been running Yash Caterers for 25 years

Listen to this article Mumbai: FIR filed against runaway caterer from Kandivali x 00:00

The Kandivali police have registered an FIR against top caterer Hitesh Kanjibhai Rathod, 50, who ‘went missing’ on December 11, leaving scores of clients in the lurch amid the wedding season. Two complainants came forward after mid-day reported in depth about the matter.

As per police records, the complainants had paid the caterer around Rs 67 lakh in total for events that were to happen later this month. According to the police, Rathod vanished on December 11 after leaving behind a note for his staff. In it, Rathod wrote that was unable to return money to his clients who had paid in advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first complainant, a 29-year-old chartered accountant, planned to get married at the Resort on Aksa beach in Malad West on December 27 and 28. As per the FIR, when the complainant visited the hotel in January for his wedding booking, the manager suggested that Rathod, who had been running Yash Caterers in Kandivali West, handle the catering. The complainant then visited the latter’s office that month.

A police officer said, “The complainant gave around Rs 35 lakh to Rathod and booked his services for December 27-28.” Speaking about the other complainant, a police officer said, “Similarly, another couple also booked the Resort for their wedding, to be held on December 28, and paid around Rs 32 lakh to Rathod.” A complainant said, “A few days ago, we received information about Rathod’s disappearance. We also read the news in mid-day. We rushed to the police and complained. Rathod ruined our special day and he should be in jail.”

A police officer said, “We have registered the FIR against Rathod under Sections 406, 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for cheating the two families and absconding. The accused has approached the court for anticipatory bail.” Meanwhile, Haryana Bhawan claimed that Rathod had not been associated with them for the past three years and that they no longer availed themselves of Yash Caterers’ services.