Breaking News
Mumbai: Debris at Kurla station hinder commuters
Mumbai: After taking over from MMRDA, BMC to audit city bridges
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road passes crucial load test
Mumbai: BMC gets into action mode on pollution
Mumbai: 2 fishermen die mysteriously, while 4 others hospitalised
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai FIR filed against runaway caterer from Kandivali

Mumbai: FIR filed against runaway caterer from Kandivali

Updated on: 27 December,2023 05:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania , Samiullah Khan | mailbag@mid-day.com samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Two clients who paid him a total of Rs 67 lakh approach police after reading mid-day report to register criminal case against Hitesh Rathod

Mumbai: FIR filed against runaway caterer from Kandivali

Hitesh Rathod, who had been running Yash Caterers for 25 years

Listen to this article
Mumbai: FIR filed against runaway caterer from Kandivali
x
00:00

The Kandivali police have registered an FIR against top caterer Hitesh Kanjibhai Rathod, 50, who ‘went missing’ on December 11, leaving scores of clients in the lurch amid the wedding season. Two complainants came forward after mid-day reported in depth about the matter.


As per police records, the complainants had paid the caterer around Rs 67 lakh in total for events that were to happen later this month. According to the police, Rathod vanished on December 11 after leaving behind a note for his staff. In it, Rathod wrote that was unable to return money to his clients who had paid in advance.


The first complainant, a 29-year-old chartered accountant, planned to get married at the Resort on Aksa beach in Malad West on December 27 and 28.  As per the FIR, when the complainant visited the hotel in January for his wedding booking, the manager suggested that Rathod, who had been running Yash Caterers in Kandivali West, handle the catering. The complainant then visited the latter’s office that month.


A police officer said, “The complainant gave around Rs 35 lakh to Rathod and booked his services for December 27-28.” Speaking about the other complainant, a police officer said, “Similarly, another couple also booked the Resort for their wedding, to be held on December 28, and paid around Rs 32 lakh to Rathod.” A complainant said, “A few days ago, we received information about Rathod’s disappearance. We also read the news in mid-day. We rushed to the police and complained. Rathod ruined our special day and he should be in jail.”

A police officer said, “We have registered the FIR against Rathod under Sections 406, 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for cheating the two families and absconding. The accused has approached the court for anticipatory bail.” Meanwhile, Haryana Bhawan claimed that Rathod had not been associated with them for the past three years and that they no longer availed themselves of Yash Caterers’ services.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kandivli mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK