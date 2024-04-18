Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at slum in Vikhroli, no casualty

Updated on: 18 April,2024 01:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The fire broke out at the slum near 90 Feet Road in Vikhroli West at around 11.19 am

A major fire broke out in a slum located in Mumbai's Vikhroli area on Thursday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).


There was no report of injury to anyone in the blaze, the civic body said.


The fire broke out at the slum near 90 Feet Road in Vikhroli West at around 11.19 am, the BMC said.


"The fire is confined to 4-5 hutments," the civic body said.

Local civic ward staff, Mumbai police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) personnel and an ambulance also reached the spot.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, the officials said.

Earlier today, a major fire broke out at an industrial estate in Mumbai, officials said.

There was no report of injury to anyone in the blaze, they said.

The fire erupted at the Devidayal Compound in Darukhana locality on Reay Road at around 10.30 am, a civic official said.

Twelve fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot. Efforts were on to douse the blaze, a fire brigade official said.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out on the 8th floor of a residential building in the Girgaon area of Mumbai late on Tuesday night, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the Girgaon building fire incident, they said.

According to BMC officials, the fire broke out on the 8th floor of the Pankaj Heights Building at Sikka Nagar in Mumbai's Girgaon area, reported ANI.

"No injuries were reported," they said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze as residents evacuated the Girgaon building, reported ANI.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately, and the situation has been brought under control, they added.

(With inputs from ANI)

