Mumbai: ‘Get shadow teacher for disruptive kid or he’ll be transferred’

Marol-based school issues ultimatum to family of constable, principal says its for the good of the six-year-old

Narayana e-Techo School at Marol in Andheri East

The management of the Marol-based Narayana e-Techo School has demanded that the parents of a six-year-old boy find a shadow teacher for him, claiming that he is creating a nuisance in the classroom. If the parents fail to do so, the school has stated that the child will be transferred to a Borivli branch, which is far from the family’s Andheri East residence.

The boy’s father, a constable deputed at the Samta Nagar police station, claims that the ultimatum was an indirect way of indicating that the family should stop sending the boy to school from the next academic year. The child recently completed Std I and his parents are awaiting confirmation of his admission to Std II.

An e-mail sent by the school management to the parents last week reads, “Dear sir, we have informed you earlier to look for options, you have delayed from your end. As you have taken transfer from Borivli. We can transfer, but won’t be able to continue here in Andheri Branch (sic).”

The father told mid-day, “My boy is only six, and every child is naughty at this age. The school authorities claimed he runs out of the classroom and it is difficult for teachers to make him sit inside the classroom. It is the responsibility of teachers to educate every child. The child is normal. He was inside the house all the time during the lockdown and this could be why he cannot sit still in the classroom.”

He added, “I am a police constable. The school told me to hire a shadow teacher, which is not financially feasible. It will cost me more than R20,000. I am paying fees, so why should I arrange for a shadow teacher?” Stating that he had given the school permission to scold the child, the father said, “It is not possible for my wife and me to travel all the way to Borivli from our residence in Marol. It is utter harassment and I will fight till my kid gets justice.”

The school’s principal, Madhuri Allyed, said, “The child is creating a lot of nuisance. He runs out of the classroom. It is difficult to handle him. We are shifting him for his own safety. Last year, we informed the child’s parents that he was beyond our control. Due to this, we requested that they get a shadow teacher. Last year, his mother was a shadow teacher for 4.5 months. She also noticed that he runs out of the classroom.”

Stating that the child was being disruptive and that teacher couldn’t constantly monitor a single student, she said, “His behaviour is affecting the concentration of other kids. We also counsel him and he is intelligent. He didn’t learn anything from school and whatever knowledge he has he got from his parents. He is reading properly and his memory is excellent.”

The principal said, “We can’t continue teaching this child without a shadow teacher. We informed the parents that we would allow the child to sit for future examinations only if they give us a shadow teacher who will monitor the child. We also told them that if they fail to do this, we will transfer him to the Borivli branch.”

School resumed on June 12 after the summer vacation, but the child has not attended classes. The principal said that she met with his parents on Tuesday and stated that if the school has a staffer available to monitor the child, they will task this person with keeping an eye on him.

