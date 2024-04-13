According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the landslide occurred at 9.14 pm on April 12 at the Himalaya Society at Govind Nagar, Ghatkopar (West)

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

Listen to this article Mumbai: Landslide in Ghatkopar area, no report of injuries; some huts vacated x 00:00

Panic gripped dwellers of slum hutments at Govind Nagar in Mumbai's Ghatkopar (West) after a landslide in the area on Friday night.

Landslide in Ghatkopar: Landslide occurred at Himalaya Society at Govind Nagar

The officials informed that 10-12 nearby hutments were evacuated for safety reasons and a search operation was conducted.

Landslide in Ghatkopar: Some huts vacated

"At least 10-12 huts near the rockface have been vacated as a precautionary measure and relief operations are underway at the site. There is no report of any injury to anyone. Mumbai fire brigade, police and civic personnel have been deployed," the civic body said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, ward staff, 4 ambulances, 2 earthmovers and labourers were deployed to carry out the rescue work.

The BMC said the situation was under control. Further updates are awaited.

Landslide in Ghatkopar: Other incidents

(With inputs from PTI)