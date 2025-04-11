Commuters from Badlapur and Kalyan raise red flags over service cuts, while activists call for better planning and inclusive scheduling; Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw is likely to announce the services at a public event at BKC on Friday

An AC local train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on July 21, 2023. File Pic/Ashish Raje

As summer heat rises, the effort by the Railways to introduce more AC local train services has heated up the debate of AC vs non-AC local train services. The Central Railway will be replacing 14 non-AC services with AC ones starting April 16, triggering the debate of AC vs non-AC commuters all over again. This time around, services have been planned to be introduced from Badlapur, Kalyan and Vidyavihar stations.

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw is likely to announce the services at a public event at BKC on Friday. In September 2024, when questioned about AC local trains, Vaishnaw had told mid-day that the plan had been stranded as NCP leader Sharad Pawar had opposed the plan and Mumbaikars needed to come together, form an opinion and get the AC locals that they want.



Sixty-six AC local services are operated daily on Central Railway. File Pic/Ashish Raje

When mid-day asked NCP its stand, NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the opposition was to the higher fare structure, not to AC trains per se, challenging Vaishnaw to get it done if he dared. The Mumbai suburban network of Central Railway carries approximately 39 lakh passengers every day through its 1810 services daily, including 66 AC local services daily carrying approximately 84,000 passengers per day.

“We appreciate and warmly welcome the introduction of new AC local trains after a long wait—it’s a much-awaited and positive step for commuters. However, we would like to highlight some concerns regarding the current timings of these new services. For example, in the evening, there are four consecutive AC locals departing from CSMT, with only two of them extending up to Thane. This scheduling may not effectively serve the wider commuter base. Similarly, in the morning hours, the new 7.34 am slow local from Kalyan would be more beneficial if it originated from Ambernath, as there is currently no AC local service from Ambernath during the morning rush. We kindly request the authorities concerned to re-evaluate the timings and origins of these services to better align with commuter needs and ensure broader accessibility,” AC local train commuter and activist Mukesh Makhija said.



Mukesh Makhija, AC local train commuter and activist (right) Anup Suresh Mhetre, Badlapur commuter

“Considering future needs and the accidents caused by passengers falling from overcrowded trains, the decision to introduce new AC trains is a welcome move. However, the administration must also focus on making these services affordable for the common man so that more people can benefit. At the same time, efforts should be made to increase the frequency of regular trains and ensure that all trains run on time. This will help manage the extra crowd that is likely to shift to normal local trains after the AC locals are launched,” Badlapur commuter Anup Suresh Mhetre.

“The decision taken by the railway administration to run air-conditioned local trains is not in the interest of common passengers. Due to this decision, the number of passengers on ordinary local trains will increase, and the possibility of casualties cannot be ruled out. Moreover, the administration has, in a way, invited fights among passengers. On behalf of the organisation, we express our protest against the wrong decision taken by the railway administration,” Shailesh Raut, president, Kalyan Kasara Railway Passengers Association.