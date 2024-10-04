As per the latest Mumbai local train update, all Up Fast-line local trains will run on the Up/Slow line from Borivali to Andheri during the block period. A few suburban trains will be cancelled/short terminated

A major block of 10 hours will be taken on 5th line from 11 pm to 9 am between Goregaon and Kandivali and a block of four-and-a-half hours will be also taken on the Up Fast lines from 11 pm to 3:30 am between the two stations during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday (October 5 and 6). The blocks will be undertaken in connection with the ongoing work of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, all Up Fast-line local trains will run on the Up/Slow line from Borivali to Andheri during the block period. A few suburban trains will be affected and will be cancelled/short terminated during the block period. A detailed information to this effect is available with the station masters.

The trains that will be affected are given below:

Partial cancellations/short terminations

Train No 94078 Virar-Andheri Fast local departing from Virar on Saturday, October 5, at 10.44 pm will short terminate at Borivali.

Train No 94079 Andheri–Bhayandar Fast local departing from Andheri on Saturday, October 5, at 11:55 pm will short originate from Borivali.

Train No 92001 Borivali–Virar local departing from Borivali on Sunday, October 6, at 4:42 am will depart at 5:10 am.

Train No 90004 Borivali–Churchgate local departing from Borivali on Sunday, October 6, at 3:50 am will depart at 4:05 am.

All 5th-line Mail/Express trains will run on the Down Fast line from Andheri to Borivali.

Western Railway to revise train time table from Oct 12

The Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Tuesday said that it is all set to introduce the new suburban Time-Table which will come into effect from October 12, 2024 and new suburban services will be introduced soon.

It said that in the new suburban time table of Western Railway, important changes has been made to ensure better passenger convenience and comfort. Accordingly 12 new suburban services will be introduced while six services will be extended and ten 12 car services is being augmented to 15 car services.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, salient features of the new suburban time tables are as under:

- 12 new services to be introduced and 6 services to be extended.

- The total number of services plying on WR’s Mumbai suburban section will increase from 1394 to 1406.

- Out of 6 new services in UP direction, one Fast service will run from Virar to Churchgate, two slow services from Dahanu Road to Virar and one each slow service from Andheri, Goregaon& Borivali to Churchgate.