Mumbai locals are cheapest, speediest in world, says study

Experts said affordable services help economically weaker sections assimilate into the mainstream.

A study by Central Railway's public relations department revealed that commuters buying one-time single-journey tickets pay 11 paise per km for second class, Rs 1.25 per km for first class and Rs 1.40 per km for travelling in AC locals. Trains in the dense suburban rail network run at an average speed of 45 kmph, indicating it offers commuters the cheapest and fastest services in the world. Officials said an investment of Rs 52,724 crore is underway in the Mumbai suburban system to increase its capacity.

Economical option

Monthly passes, which enable commuters to take unlimited unquestionable journeys, further lower the cost. For an average journey of 25 days, the cost comes to about 13 paise per km for second class, 0.44 paise per km for first class and R1.06 per km for travelling via AC local. The figures for 30 days of travel are as impressive: 11 paise per km for second class, 37 paise per km for first class and 88 paise per km for AC local train.

When it comes to speed and cost-effectiveness, no other mode of transport comes close to local trains. A BEST bus ride costs commuters an average of R5 every 2.5 km, autos Rs 15.5 per km, and taxis Rs 18.6 per km.

Speaking about delays encountered on the railway network, an official said, “Given the packed, bumper-to-bumper services, disruptions like a random alarm chain pulling incident, suicide or a technical snag halt a service by five minutes, the one behind it by 10 minutes, creating a

cascading effect on subsequent services. Every small disruption collapses the timetable. I’m not justifying delays, but they are beyond the domain of Railways. Despite paying a higher price per km when travelling via bus, auto and taxi, no one says anything when they are late or detained in traffic. Trains, on the other hand, are monitored minutely and delays are made into an issue.”

Massive investment

Further, to boost this cheapest mode of transit, railway officials said the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-II costing R8,087 crore, MUTP-III costing R10,947 crore and MUTP-IIIA costing Rs 33,690 crore had already been sanctioned to reduce congestion in Mumbai suburban corridors and meet the future demands of passengers. Works are under various stages of construction,” an official said.

“Mumbai suburban trains or any public transportation, for that matter, are often subsidised to make it affordable for masses. It’s not cheap, it’s made affordable to make it all-inclusive. It helps economically weaker sections assimilate into the mainstream. However, it must be ensured that public transportation services are cross-subsided and well-funded by the government to ensure their cleanliness, effectiveness and punctuality,” said public policy (transport) expert Paresh Rawal.

Urban planner and transport expert Pranav Naik hailed the efficiency of the suburban network, saying, “If last-mile connectivity were improved, it would be the fastest mode of transport throughout MMR. I have often saved a lot of time travelling via folding bicycle and suburban trains.”

A true marvel

Consumer activist and transport expert Mohammed Afzal said, “In Mumbai, where transportation costs can be overwhelming, the suburban train network stands out as a shining example of affordability and speed. Despite being one of the busiest and most extensive rail networks in the world, local train fares remain incredibly low, making it the cheapest mode of transportation in the city. It's a lifeline for Mumbaikars, connecting them to their workplaces, schools and homes. Local train fares are peanuts compared to what autos and taxi drivers charge commuters. Even BEST buses are no match for trains in terms of affordability.”

He added, “With increasing passenger numbers and ageing infrastructure, it’s essential to upgrade services and facilities to maintain the network’s reputation as the best in the world. Not to mention crowd management. Mumbai’s suburban trains are a true marvel, offering an unbeatable combination of affordability, speed and efficiency. Let’s cherish and support this vital transportation artery.”

Rs 52,724cr

Amount sanctioned to reduce congestion