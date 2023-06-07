Mumbai: One arrested, search continues for bride who escaped with jewellery and cash worth Rs 4 lakh 3 days after wedding

According to the police sources the accused has been identified as Kamlesh Kadam(44), a Silvassa resident the cops arrested him from Virar last week

The woman was wearing all the jewellery she got at the wedding when she left the house

The Malad police have arrested the agent and still searching for the bride who allegedly escaped with jewellery and valuables worth about Rs 4 lahk from groom's house three days after wedding.

According to the police sources, the accused has been identified as Kamlesh Kadam (44), a Silvassa resident. The cops arrested him from Virar last week. Under the supervision of DCP Ajay Kumar Bansal, senior inspector Ravindra Adhane PSI Digambar Lengre and his team constantly locating the accused Kadam’s finally caught him in Virar last week.

We could not search for the accused Asha Gaikwad, the bride, because Kadam has no clue about her. While interrogating Kadam he told that one of his friends Kashyap living in Silvassa had introduced him to Asha. But unfortunately, Kashyap died so he was not aware about Asha’s whereabouts, said an officer.

Kadam has been working as a matchmaking agent living alone in Silvassa. Earlier, he was working in a private company and working as a matchmaking marriage agent for 5 years he came in contact with 71-year-old matchmaking marriage agent whom the complainant contacted for the marriage of his son, the officer said.

A Malad-based 56-year-old doctor was looking for the marriage of his 24-year-old son who was having difficulty in speaking since childhood. However, they were unable to find a match due to the son’s stammering and disability, which prompted them to approach an agent.

Last February, he received a call from Dahisar-based agent who was knowing Kadam and the duo came to the complainants house in Malad, said an officer.

Two days later, Kadam and two women Asha Gaikwad (accused bride) and Manisha Kashyap said to the aunt of the Gaikwad came to the complainant's house and Kadam pretended that Asha was being cared for by her aunt rather than her parents.

The complainant agreed to the marriage and within a day the marriage ceremony was done in a temple in the Malad. And two days later Asha escaped taking jewellery and valuables, said an officer.

Manisha Kashyap who claimed to be Asha’s aunt. Cops say this is likely a part of a big racket. Asha, however, in her last call, claimed she was married and had two kids and did it only for the money.

Police sources said the complainant's family owns a hospital in Malad and had been looking for a bride for their 28-year-old son. However, they were unable to find a match due to the son’s stammering and disability, which prompted them to approach an agent.

In his statement to the police, the 56-year-old businessman stated that they came across an agent named Kamlesh Kadam who introduced them to one Asha Gaikwad. Asha claimed she was an orphan and was raised by her aunt Manisha Kashyap. After the family agreed, Kadam demanded Rs 10,000 for facilitating the match.

The wedding took place in a temple on March 29 in the presence of family members from both sides. The next day, Kadam again approached the businessman asking that the marriage be registered at the court, as Asha’s aunt was apprehensive that the family would abandon Asha later.

However, when the families went to court to file the papers for registration, Manisha demanded Rs 1.5 lakh to sign the papers. The groom’s family agreed and immediately gave her Rs 40,000 and paid the rest in multiple transactions the next day.

After this, Asha went to the groom’s house and lived there for three days. On April 1, Asha, clad in all the jewellery she was given at the wedding, told the family that she was leaving to go to the market. As she did not return till late, the groom’s father called her on her phone and found that it was switched off.

He also called Kadam and Kashyap but did not get any leads. He then called Asha’s number again from his wife’s phone, and she answered. Asha allegedly told him that she was married, had two kids and was in dire need of money. She added that she got married at the insistence of Kadam and Manisha for the money. The groom’s family then approached the police, following which an FIR was registered on Tuesday.

“We have booked three accused including two women under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.