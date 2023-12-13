Mumbai: One person injured, three cars gutted in fire in Andheri

The incident took place opposite the Trans Residency on Mahakali Caves Road in Andheri (East) at around 2.25 am, the BMC said

A 45-year-old person suffered burn injuries after some cars caught fire in Andheri area of Mumbai in the early hours on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The incident took place opposite the Trans Residency on Mahakali Caves Road in Andheri (East) at around 2.25 am, the BMC said. The incident was reported by BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

"Fire was confined to three cars, i.e 1) Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (MH-03,CP-4780), 2) Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (MH-02,EH-3936) and the third car's registration was not seen. The vehicles were parked oppisite to Trans Residency building," the civic body said.

The person, who was injured, was identified as Faruq Siddhiki (45). He suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and three cars were gutted, the civic body said.

"Siddhiki was first rushed to a civic-run trauma care hospital and later shifted to the Kasturba Hospital for further treatment," the BMC said.

Two fire engines were sent to the spot and the blaze was extinguished at around 2.44 am, the civic body said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a six-storey building in Goregaon on December 9 morning. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out at 11.02 am in the Asmi Industrial estate located near Mrunal Tai Gore bridge in Goregaon (West). The incident was reported by BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

It was a "level-one" blaze, confined to three to four shops on the third floor of the six-storey building, the civic body said.

Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, and civic officials, promptly responded along with water tankers and ambulances. The civic body confirmed no injuries had been reported.

Meanwhile, thirty electrical meters were destroyed after a fire broke out in the meter box room of a seven-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city in the wee hours of December 11, civic officials said, reported PTI.

No person was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The front portion of a car parked by the side of the meter box room was also damaged as the fire spread to it, he said, reported PTI.

The blaze erupted at around 2 am in the meter box room on the ground floor of Gangotri Glacier building in Waghbil area, he said.

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot on receiving the message and put out the fire after about 45 minutes, the official said, reported PTI.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)