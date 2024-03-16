Mumbai Police: Don’t click links on receiving shocking messages from unknown numbers

Cases involving criminals from Rajasthan taking over phones by getting users to download files on rise

Experts recommend factory resetting phone once a year or quarter

Tumhari family ka sex video viral hojaega. Dekho aur paisa bhejo [Your family’s sex video will be viral) please see and sent money]’. Such messages from unknown numbers, which purportedly contain links to videos, are being sent out by cyber criminals to cheat citizens. They typically come with Android Package Kit (.apk) files attached. The State Cyber Cell has received a couple of complaints regarding the scam but has yet to register any FIRs.

According to cyber experts, criminals retrieve data from mobile phones as soon as one clicks the link, enabling them to commit fraud using bank details.

An official from the Mumbai cyber police said, “One gets scared after reading such messages and immediately clicks links. But people should be aware that once we click them, criminals can access our mobile phones.

They can get into our photo galleries and also learn our banking details. The cyber police across Maharashtra have hardly received any such complaints.

Recently we received information about the trend and citizens receiving messages. In many such cases, citizens first approach the police station to complain. We should never click any links sent by unknown persons.”

Advocate Dr Prashant Mali, a cyber expert, said, “Never download any .apk file onto your Android phone or click a link that causes it to be downloaded.

These files are not verified and authenticated by Google and they are used to commit cyber fraud, including mobile device takeover. Factory resetting your phone once a year or quarter is always a good idea,” he added.

Gang operating from Rajasthan

Sources from the cyber police said the scam is being carried out by a sextortion gang that is operating from remote areas of Rajasthan. “The criminals also video call victims and their display pictures are of a woman or girl.

They then make it seem that the victims are in videos of naked women and extort money from them. In this case, the perpetrators are also coming up with new means to victimise citizens,” said the officer.

Police sources said creating awareness about criminals accessing phones is important. “Sextortion has caused some victims to take their lives. Every citizen should beware and take precautionary measures before clicking any link, sharing OTPs or chatting or talking to unknown persons,” said a cyber police official.