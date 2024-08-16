Mumbai: Resolve water complaints, civic chief orders

There has been good rain this year with a 93 per cent stock in the reservoirs

Representation Pic

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani directed all officials concerned on Friday to resolve citizens’ water complaints on war footing. BMC will form squads to curb illegal motor pumps, unauthorised pipe connections, to confiscate motor pumps and to take penal action against the offenders.

There has been good rain this year with a 93 per cent stock in the reservoirs. However, there have been complaints about water supply from a few locations. Gagrani said that instructions have been given to maintain proper water level in Bhandup complex and Pise Panjrapur complex water treatment plant.

It is important to monitor possible leakages, enhanced water withdrawals and use of illegal motor pumps as well as to locate the source of contaminated water supply. Besides, the operation of the valves should also be maintained, he said.