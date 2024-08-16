Breaking News
Special | Maharashtra assembly elections: Who’s the real NCP in Mumbra-Kalwa?
Mumbai: Resolve water complaints, civic chief orders
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Select Mumbai private hospitals to halt OPD services in protest
Mumbai: BMC to decide on Andheri flyover repair soon
Maharashtra assembly elections likely only after Diwali
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Resolve water complaints civic chief orders

Mumbai: Resolve water complaints, civic chief orders

Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

There has been good rain this year with a 93 per cent stock in the reservoirs

Mumbai: Resolve water complaints, civic chief orders

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Resolve water complaints, civic chief orders
x
00:00

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani directed all officials concerned on Friday to resolve citizens’ water complaints on war footing. BMC will form squads to curb illegal motor pumps, unauthorised pipe connections, to confiscate motor pumps and to take penal action against the offenders.


There has been good rain this year with a 93 per cent stock in the reservoirs. However, there have been complaints about water supply from a few locations. Gagrani said that instructions have been given to maintain proper water level in Bhandup complex and Pise Panjrapur complex water treatment plant. 



It is important to monitor possible leakages, enhanced water withdrawals and use of illegal motor pumps as well as to locate the source of contaminated water supply. Besides, the operation of the valves should also be maintained, he said.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai news bhandup

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK