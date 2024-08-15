No injuries were reported in either case, but rail and bus services faced disruptions on Thursday

Passengers gather on the tracks after the train uncoupled

Listen to this article Mumbai: Train decouples, BEST bus’ brake fails x 00:00

Two separate freak incidents were reported on Thursday morning. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad double-decker train and a BEST bus were involved with no injuries in either case. While the double-decker train got uncoupled near Surat, losing two hours of journey time, a wet-leased BEST bus faced a brake failure near August Kranti Maidan and collided with a tempo. In the first incident, two coaches of a double-decker express train travelling between Ahmedabad and Mumbai got uncoupled at Gothangam Yard in Vadodara on Thursday morning. According to railway officials, two coaches of train number 12932, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express, parted near Gothangam Yard in the Vadodara Division at 8.50 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Broken coupler

Passengers alighted as the train came to a halt. A team of railway engineers and technicians arrived to investigate the cause of the detachment. Prima facie it was learnt that the coaches separated due to a broken coupler. The rear and front portions of the train had been moved to the platform, according to railway officials. Officials added that Mumbai-bound trains had been operating via the loop line till the time of the restoration. “Restoration work was completed in two hours. Traffic on the Mumbai-bound main line resumed at 11.22 am,” a WR spokesperson told mid-day.

BEST bus

In a near-miss incident, the BEST bus experienced brake failure near Azad Maidan, leading to a rear-end collision with a tempo. The bus was eventually brought to a halt at Kemps Corner near August Kranti Maidan on Thursday morning. Fortunately, no one was injured. A BEST spokesperson confirmed the incident and said, “Around 10.55 am, a bus on route number 155 from Mumbai Central bus depot belonging to wet-leased firm SMT ATPL (Daga Group) dashed into a tempo from behind after it was noticed that its brakes had failed. Luckily no one was injured in the incident.” Three companies Hansa City Bus Service Private Limited, SMT ATPL Associates (Daga Group) and MP Group have been running operations of wet-leased buses in Mumbai on behalf of the BEST Undertaking.