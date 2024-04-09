Mumbai: Woman held for posting nude dance video online

She had tried to blackmail the man with the video and demanded R10 lakh or an 8-tola gold bracelet

Representational Image

A naked dance with a prostitute has come back to haunt a 54-year-old man as the performance was secretly recorded on a phone and was used to blackmail him. The Goregaon police have arrested a 21-year-old woman who allegedly tried to blackmail her 54-year-old lover with his nude dance video with another woman. The woman had demanded Rs 10 lakh or an eight-tola gold bracelet from the man for not releasing the video online.

As the man refused to give in to the blackmailing demands, the woman allegedly created a fake Instagram account, uploaded the video and shared it with individuals who were close to the man. The man approached the Goregaon police in February and the police initiated an investigation. The accused woman was arrested on Sunday and produced before the court and remanded in police custody. According to police sources, the man operates a security agency and resides in the Four Bungalows area of Andheri.

In 2021, he encountered the prostitute at a brothel located in Kamatipura. The man besotted by the woman showered her with lavish gifts. As their meetings became more frequent, the man rented a house in Goregaon where they would often meet. As per the man’s statement to the police, he invited another prostitute to the rented house in Goregaon where she performed a naked dance. The woman then persuaded the man to strip and dance with her, secretly capturing the act on a mobile phone.

Days later, the video was circulated among the man’s acquaintances. The man learnt from his friends that the video had been sent to him by the same woman who he was living with at the rented accomodation at Goregoan. Meanwhile, the woman met the victim in Goregaon last week and threatened to release the video on social media unless he paid her Rs 10 lakh or provided a gold bracelet. When he refused, the woman proceeded to make the video viral, said an officer. “We have registered the case under Sections of the IPC and the IT Act and arrested the woman,” the officer said.