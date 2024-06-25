Breaking News
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: IPS officer Quaiser Khalid suspended
Pune car crash: Bombay HC orders to release juvenile from observation home
Mumbai: Body of doc found hanging from fan in family friend's flat
Mumbai: Rs 3 crore fine for fruit market on playground
Mumbai: Mandal demands that Sion bridge be opened for Ganesh processions
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Parts of Thane to face 24 hour water cut on June 27

Parts of Thane to face 24-hour water cut on June 27

Updated on: 25 June,2024 01:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The major areas affected by the 24-hour water cut include Diva, Mumbra (except parts of Ward No. 26 and 31), Kalwa, Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, Nehru Nagar, and Kolshet

Parts of Thane to face 24-hour water cut on June 27

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Parts of Thane to face 24-hour water cut on June 27
x
00:00

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) announced on Tuesday that the water supply will be suspended in some areas of Thane for 24 hours due to urgent maintenance and repair work. The shutdown will start at 12 am on Thursday, June 27, and continue until 12 am on Friday, June 28.


"Urgent repair and maintenance work on the Barvi gravity channel will be undertaken from Katai Naka to Sheel Taki. As a result, the water supply in Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majivada-Manpada, and parts of Wagle within the Thane Municipal Corporation area will be shut down from 12:00 am on Thursday, June 27, 2024, to 12:00 am on Friday, June 28, 2024, for a total of 24 hours," the civic body said.


The major areas affected by the 24-hour water cut include Diva, Mumbra (except parts of Ward No. 26 and 31), Kalwa, Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, Nehru Nagar, and Kolshet.


"During the shutdown period, the water supply will be completely suspended for 24 hours in all areas of Diva, Mumbra (except parts of Ward No. 26 and 31), and Kalwa Ward Samiti. Additionally, Rupadevi Pada and Kisan Nagar No. 2 in Wagle Ward Samiti, as well as Nehru Nagar and Kolshet Khalcha Village under Manpada Ward Committee, will also be affected," the TMC said.

The TMC said that citizens should note that the water supply will be at low pressure for the next one to two days after the water supply is restored.

The civic body has also asked residents in the city to store water and use it judiciously.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane Thane Municipal Corporation maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK