Parts of Thane to face 24-hour water cut on June 27

The major areas affected by the 24-hour water cut include Diva, Mumbra (except parts of Ward No. 26 and 31), Kalwa, Rupadevi Pada, Kisan Nagar No. 2, Nehru Nagar, and Kolshet

Representational Image

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) announced on Tuesday that the water supply will be suspended in some areas of Thane for 24 hours due to urgent maintenance and repair work. The shutdown will start at 12 am on Thursday, June 27, and continue until 12 am on Friday, June 28.

"Urgent repair and maintenance work on the Barvi gravity channel will be undertaken from Katai Naka to Sheel Taki. As a result, the water supply in Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majivada-Manpada, and parts of Wagle within the Thane Municipal Corporation area will be shut down from 12:00 am on Thursday, June 27, 2024, to 12:00 am on Friday, June 28, 2024, for a total of 24 hours," the civic body said.

"During the shutdown period, the water supply will be completely suspended for 24 hours in all areas of Diva, Mumbra (except parts of Ward No. 26 and 31), and Kalwa Ward Samiti. Additionally, Rupadevi Pada and Kisan Nagar No. 2 in Wagle Ward Samiti, as well as Nehru Nagar and Kolshet Khalcha Village under Manpada Ward Committee, will also be affected," the TMC said.

The TMC said that citizens should note that the water supply will be at low pressure for the next one to two days after the water supply is restored.

The civic body has also asked residents in the city to store water and use it judiciously.