Updated on: 30 January,2025 04:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shri Prateek Goswami has taken charge as the Additional General Manager of Central Railway. With over three decades of experience in Indian Railways, he has played a key role in public procurement, contract management, and railway innovation.

File Pic

Shri Prateek Goswami has officially assumed charge as the Additional General Manager of Central Railway on 29th January 2025.


An officer of the Indian Railway Stores Service from the 1990 batch, Shri Goswami brings with him a wealth of experience and a distinguished career spanning over 34 years. Prior to his new appointment, he served as the Senior Deputy General Manager & Chief Vigilance Officer, Central Railway, while also holding the additional charge of Chief Vigilance Officer, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.


Educational background and early career


Shri Prateek Goswami is a Civil Engineering graduate from Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur, and a postgraduate from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai. He joined the Indian Railway Stores Service in 1990 and has since held several key positions within Indian Railways and other organisations.

Over his career, Shri Goswami has played a crucial role in various capacities, particularly in public procurement, contract management, and material distribution. With over 18 years of experience in these fields, he has been instrumental in securing and managing critical railway components. His tenure at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, was particularly noteworthy, as he played a vital role in procuring essential components for the Vande Bharat Express and ensuring their timely delivery. His efforts contributed significantly to the successful launch of the Vande Bharat Express trains, as announced by the Honourable Prime Minister of India.

As Divisional Railway Manager of Bhavnagar Division, Western Railway, Shri Goswami spearheaded the introduction and successful operation of the first Full Double Stack Container Train on high-rise Overhead Equipment, setting a world record in railway operations.

Shri Goswami has substantial experience in vigilance operations, having served as the Chief Vigilance Officer of Nuclear Power Corporation Ltd. with additional charge as CVO of Bhartiya Nagarikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd. Additionally, he has served as the Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer, Western Railway. His exemplary work in this domain earned him the esteemed “Vigilance Excellence Award” in 2017, presented by the then Honourable Vice President of India.

Apart from his administrative and operational roles, Shri Goswami has also made significant contributions to railway education and training. He has served as a Professor at the National Academy of Indian Railways, Vadodara, where he imparted training in material management.

Shri Goswami has further honed his expertise through various training programmes in management, finance, procurement, vigilance, and administration, both in India and abroad. His international training experience includes renowned institutions such as:

IIM Ahmedabad (India)

ISM Hyderabad (India)

ASC Hyderabad (India)

SDA Bocconi (Italy)

EML France (France)

INSEAD Singapore (Singapore)

ICLIF Malaysia (Malaysia)

In his new role as Additional General Manager of Central Railway, Shri Prateek Goswami is expected to leverage his extensive experience to drive efficiency, development, and innovation within the railway network. His leadership is anticipated to contribute significantly to the continued modernisation and operational excellence of Central Railway.

With his vast expertise and commitment to public service, Shri Goswami is well-positioned to make a lasting impact in his new capacity, furthering the objectives of Indian Railways in ensuring smooth, efficient, and progressive railway operations.

indian railways central railway mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

