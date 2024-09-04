Breaking News
Fadnavis is a 'Maratha hater', things in govt happens as per his will: Jarange
Indore-Manmad line will link Mumbai with areas near Nepal border: Vaishnaw
Enrolment date for Ladki Bahin Yojana extended till September 30
Court rules MSRTC workers' strike illegal, asks govt to resolve dispute
Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions for Bandra Fair 2024
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Traffic on Ghodbunder Road cleared says RDMC driver of truck injured in mishap

Thane: Traffic on Ghodbunder Road cleared, says RDMC; driver of truck injured in mishap

Updated on: 04 September,2024 12:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The traffic disruptions in Thane continued till Wednesday afternoon as all the goods had to be removed from the container first

Thane: Traffic on Ghodbunder Road cleared, says RDMC; driver of truck injured in mishap

File pic

Listen to this article
Thane: Traffic on Ghodbunder Road cleared, says RDMC; driver of truck injured in mishap
x
00:00

The driver of the truck that overturned early on Wednesday on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane district has suffered minor injuries. The mishap took place on Patlipada Bridge when the truck, carrying 35 tonnes of the chemical Paraformaldehyde, was plying towards Punjab. 


As per latest updates, the Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) stated that after around five hours of efforts, the truck near Patlipada Bridge has been moved to one side of the road and the traffic on Ghodbunder Road has been cleared.



The traffic disruptions continued till Wednesday afternoon as all the goods had to be removed from the truck first. Also, another vehicle had overturned near the truck, owing to which there were disruptions in clearing the traffic. At noon, the Deputy Commissioner of Traffic had said that it would take another hour for the authorities to clear the traffic.    


Commute on Ghodbunder Road had been severely affected following the accident. The school buses entered the wrong lane during the school hours, leading to further traffic congestion in the area. The situation was also impacted owing to the vehicles coming from the main highway in the opposite direction under Manpada bridge towards Brahmand signal. The municipal commissioner himself was stranded in the traffic jam, said officials.

Commuters took to social media X to highlight the traffic disruptions on Ghodbunder Road. 

The container was en route from Nhava Seva to Punjab. According to officials, the driver lost control of the vehicle, following which it overturned. Emergency services, including local firefighters, an RDMC team, and two hydra machines, were promptly dispatched to the scene to manage the situation. However, the accident lead to chemical spillage on the road. The chemical company responsible for the cargo was notified. The rescue team later cleared the road and the traffic flow was restored after nearly five hours.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane ghodbunder road mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Accident

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK