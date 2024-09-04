The traffic disruptions in Thane continued till Wednesday afternoon as all the goods had to be removed from the container first

The driver of the truck that overturned early on Wednesday on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane district has suffered minor injuries. The mishap took place on Patlipada Bridge when the truck, carrying 35 tonnes of the chemical Paraformaldehyde, was plying towards Punjab.

As per latest updates, the Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) stated that after around five hours of efforts, the truck near Patlipada Bridge has been moved to one side of the road and the traffic on Ghodbunder Road has been cleared.

The traffic disruptions continued till Wednesday afternoon as all the goods had to be removed from the truck first. Also, another vehicle had overturned near the truck, owing to which there were disruptions in clearing the traffic. At noon, the Deputy Commissioner of Traffic had said that it would take another hour for the authorities to clear the traffic.

Commute on Ghodbunder Road had been severely affected following the accident. The school buses entered the wrong lane during the school hours, leading to further traffic congestion in the area. The situation was also impacted owing to the vehicles coming from the main highway in the opposite direction under Manpada bridge towards Brahmand signal. The municipal commissioner himself was stranded in the traffic jam, said officials.

Commuters took to social media X to highlight the traffic disruptions on Ghodbunder Road.

@TMCaTweetAway @ThaneCityPolice The traffic situation is horrible at Ghodbunder Road on account of two trucks turned 🐢 at Patlipada junction. Where are we heading? pic.twitter.com/TIB5T1PHII — dibyendu choudhury (@dibyendc) September 4, 2024

For those willing to travel to Ghodbunder road today, defer it to tomorrow. Not wort the Pain !



Avoid taking Patlipada as a truck full of chemicals has met with an accident. It's giving burning sensation to eyes and skin.

Via WhatsApp@RoadsOfMumbai @QueenofThane pic.twitter.com/1NqTbVuzEw — मुलुंड info (@mulund_info) September 4, 2024

The container was en route from Nhava Seva to Punjab. According to officials, the driver lost control of the vehicle, following which it overturned. Emergency services, including local firefighters, an RDMC team, and two hydra machines, were promptly dispatched to the scene to manage the situation. However, the accident lead to chemical spillage on the road. The chemical company responsible for the cargo was notified. The rescue team later cleared the road and the traffic flow was restored after nearly five hours.