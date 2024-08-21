The video of the incident, in which a black SUV is seen dashing and going past a white SUV, reversing and then hitting it head-on, went viral on social media

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane: Two groups in SUVs clash on Badlapur-Ambernath road; watch video x 00:00

The officials said that at least four persons appeared to have been injured after two groups driving in SUVs clashed on Badlapur-Ambernath road in the district on Tuesday evening, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video of the incident, in which a black SUV is seen dashing and going past a white SUV, reversing and then hitting it head-on, went viral on social media. An official of Ambernath police told PTI that no case had been registered till late at night.

The incident on the on Badlapur-Ambernath road was said to be a result of enmity between two groups, reported PTI.

According to reports, police investigations have revealed that the incident was the result of a family dispute, with the driver deliberately targeting his family's vehicle in a fit of anger.

In another incident, the rail roko protest at Badlapur station in Thane district over the alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a school caused the diversion of 15 outstation trains and suspension of local train services on the Ambernath-Karjat section for ten hours, leaving thousands of passengers stranded, reported PTI.

The resumption of services was allowed in the night after the Central Railway operated a light engine between Ambernath and Vangni stations to ensure track safety in view of the eviction of protesters by the police.

The first suburban train reached Badlapur station at 8:05 PM, almost 10 hours after the services were suspended, said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, reported PTI.

"First Up local (Khopoli-CSMT) and Down local (CSMT-Karjat) both passed Badlapur at 8.05 pm," Nila said.

After a gap of several hours, the first local train for Badlapur departed from CSMT in south Mumbai at around 7 pm, reported PTI.

Thousands of protesters on Tuesday blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station over the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by the school sweeper in the washroom, leading to massive disruption of local train services and diversion of some long-distance trains, reported PTI.

The Railway sought the requisition of 100 extra buses from state and civic transport bodies for commuters between Kalyan and Karjat and received 55 buses, Nila said.

(With inputs from PTI)