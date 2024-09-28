Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Double check any information you get before acting on it. This is a good time to learn a new skill or take update yourself.

Relationship tip: Knowing whom you can truly depend on is important, and you need to be sure you trust the right person. Do not rush any new friendship or relationship.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Be very clear in your communication, especially when dealing with any challenging situation.

Relationship tip: Those in a long distance marriage or relationship might need to make an extra effort to keep the spark going. Singles should be very clear about what they are looking for.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Use the resources at your disposal in an efficient manner, and make the most of any help you can get. Maintain a cordial equation with seniors.

Relationship tip: Be mindful about what you say. Singles need to be very careful while giving out any personal information to someone they may have just met.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Any new opportunities would need a prompt response. Be clear about your goals and don’t get distracted. Follow your dreams, but be practical in your approach.

Relationship tip: Those dating multiple people at the same time could face a few complications. Make time for family and close friends.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Follow office procedure and protocols, even if they seem outdated. This is a positive time for investments, but you do need to do your due diligence.

Relationship tip: Fulfill responsibilities, even if you think it is sometimes unfair. Those in a committed relationship might want to take it to the next level.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Work with situations as they are, and use your advantages in the best manner. This is a positive time for property matters.

Relationship tip: Challenges should be dealt with before they escalate. Those who have met someone new shouldn’t rush into anything.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Think about what you really want if you have to make a choice. This is a positive time for interviews and negotiations..

Relationship tip: Knowing whom you can trust is important. Think before you speak, and remain polite at all times.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Lifestyle changes would help you bring a little more balance into your life if you find it getting too hectic. Make the best use of the resources you have.

Relationship tip: Step back from people who lie and whom you can’t trust. Avoid getting into complicated equations with people who love to create drama.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Any new ideas have potential, but you might need to make them practical. Put in your best at work, even with routine tasks.

Relationship tip: Be very clear about your expectations, and do not expect people to read your mind. Those in a long distance relationship might make an important decision.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Choose correctly instead of going with an impulsive decision. Focus on your goals and don’t allow yourself to get distracted.

Relationship tip: Think before you speak, and make sure you are not reacting on the basis of gossip. Do not make any premature commitment you would be unable to keep.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Learn from the past but do not remain stuck in it. Listen to advice from a mentor, but make you own decision taking your future plans into consideration.

Relationship tip: Be firm, but not pushy if you have a difference of opinion. Avoid getting into unnecessary arguments.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Pay attention to office politics and stay out if it if possible. Take extra care of yourself, and try to eat healthily, especially if you eat out a lot.

Relationship tip: Any challenges would need adjustment from all. Singles are in a positive phase, and should make the most to meet new people.