A 19-year-old boy, Suraj Yadav, died after getting stuck in a customised heavy-duty electric grinder machine at a Chinese food stall in Worli. The incident prompted the deceased’s family to demand mandatory training for employees and licensing for customised machines to ensure safety in workplaces. “I had told Suraj not to use the machine and even requested the owner not to send him alone as he was inexperienced with the customised grinder. The owner didn’t listen and sent him alone anyway. The machine was customised, and I was the only one who knew how to use it. Suraj got stuck in it and died,” said Mahesh Yadav, 22, Suraj’s cousin.

According to Dadar police, the incident occurred on December 14. “We received information that a 19-year-old boy was trapped in a 4ft x 2ft heavy-duty electric grinder machine. He was rushed to KEM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. We recorded Mahesh Yadav’s statement and registered an FIR against the owner of the food truck where the Yadav brothers were employed. The investigation is ongoing,” said a police officer from Dadar police station. Police further revealed that Suraj and Mahesh Yadav were employed by Sachin Kotekar, who owns the food stall. “Kotekar has been booked under Section 106 (death by negligence) of the BNS for failing to provide proper training and safety equipment for the machine,” the officer added.

Mahesh has demanded strict action against Kotekar and called for government intervention. “We belong to a poor and marginalised community. Suraj was an orphan who came from Jharkhand to Mumbai to earn a living. We cannot afford professional training. It is the responsibility of owners and authorities to provide training for heavy-duty machines and ensure they are licensed. The police promised strict action, but they haven’t arrested him yet,” Mahesh told mid-day. “We have sent Sachin Kotekar a notice, and action will be taken as per the law,” an officer said.