Under PM Modi's new scheme, all citizens aged 70 and above, verified by their Aadhaar card, will be eligible for free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh at any empanelled AB-PMJAY hospital

PM Modi. File Pic

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is set to launch a significant health coverage initiative aimed at citizens aged 70 years and older, regardless of their income status, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) on October 29, news agency PTI reported.

In addition to the health coverage scheme, PM Modi will also launch the U-WIN portal on the same day.

This platform is designed to maintain an electronic registry of routine immunisations, similar to the Co-WIN system used during the COVID-19 vaccination drive. The U-WIN portal aims to keep a permanent digital record of vaccinations for pregnant women and children up to 17 years old under the Universal Immunization Programme, stated PTI.

"PM Modi is likely to launch the expanded programme under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme for those aged 70 years and above. It will benefit an estimated 6 crore citizens in about 4.5 crore households," a source informed PTI.

All citizens aged 70 or above, as verified by their Aadhaar card, will be eligible for the scheme. Each eligible senior citizen will receive free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh at any empanelled AB-PMJAY hospital.

As of September 1, there are 29,648 hospitals empanelled under PM-JAY, including 12,696 private facilities. The scheme is operational in 33 states and Union territories, excluding Delhi, Odisha, and West Bengal. It is an application-based scheme and people will need to register on the PMJAY portal or on the Ayushman app, official sources said.

"Those already having the Ayushman card will need to again apply for a new card and complete their eKYC again," stated PTI.

Senior citizens aged 70 from families already enrolled in AB-PMJAY will receive an additional top-up coverage of Rs 5 lakh per year specifically for themselves, which is separate from the family coverage for younger members.

Since its inception, AB-PMJAY has facilitated over 7.37 crore hospital admissions, with nearly half being women beneficiaries. The health ministry reports that the scheme has provided more than Rs 1 lakh crore in benefits to the public. Initially covering 10.74 crore families from vulnerable sections of society, the beneficiary base was revised in January 2022 to include 12 crore families due to population growth.

However, as per PTI, those already availing benefits of other public health insurance schemes such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) and Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) may either choose their existing scheme or opt for AB PM-JAY.

The scheme was further expanded to cover 37 lakh ASHAs/AWWs/AWHs working across the country and their families for free healthcare benefits, stated PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)