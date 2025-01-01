The couple got married five years ago and are survived by their four-year-old son, the police said

In a suspected case of suicide, a 32-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife were found dead inside their home in Surender Colony, north Delhi, on Wednesday, police said. The couple, who married five years ago, are survived by their four-year-old son, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

A police control room call was received at the Wazirabad Police Station at 3.45 am, prompting a team to be dispatched to the scene, news agency PTI reported. Upon arrival, the police found the couple dead in their room. "The man was a contractual employee with the Delhi Jal Board, while his wife ran a beauty parlour," the DCP stated.

The couple resided on the first floor of a four-storey building, with the man’s parents living on the ground floor, Banthia added. When the child woke up in the middle of the night and discovered his parents dead, he alerted his grandparents, according to the DCP.

No external injury marks were found on the bodies, and no suicide note was recovered from the scene, PTI reported. Police have seized the couple’s mobile phones and sent the bodies for autopsy. A detailed investigation is underway, said the officer.

In another case of suspected suicide, a young couple was found dead in a village in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old man and his partner were found dead about a kilometre away from Bigha Rajpur village, Lalitpur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Kumar said. The woman's body was found in a field behind her house in "suspicious" circumstances, PTI reported.

"It appears that both individuals died by suicide," ASP Kumar added.

Meanwhile, City Police Circle Officer (CO) Abhay Narayan Rai said that when the man's body was retrieved, his hands were tied with a muffler. The woman was found with a rope tied around her neck.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and further investigation is underway.

40-year-old businessman dies by suicide in Delhi; family alleges harassment by wife, in-laws

A 40-year-old bakery owner allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Model Town area of northwest Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The family members of the victim have alleged harassment by his wife and in-laws, police said in a statement. Investigators said the allegations are yet to be verified.

There was no immediate reaction from the man's wife and in-laws, PTI reported.

"The man's father has produced his son's mobile phone and other related belongings. The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem," Northwest Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bhisham Singh said.

The DCP further stated said the incident was reported at 4.18 pm on Tuesday in Kalyan Vihar of Model Town.

"Soon after receiving information, a team was immediately dispatched to the location. They found the man unresponsive on his bed with a ligature mark around his neck," the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)