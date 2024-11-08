Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out in old building near DMHO office in Nellore

Oil barrels used for mosquito control as part of efforts to prevent malaria were burned

Representational Image

A fire broke out in an old building near District Medical and Health Department (DMHO) office in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore city on Thursday, ANI reported.

According to ANI, oil barrels used for mosquito control as part of efforts to prevent malaria were burned. Upon receiving information, fire personnel reached the scene and brought the blaze under control.

The visuals showed thick black smoke caused by a fire, swirling in the air.

Srinivasulu Reddy (Fire department officer) told ANI, "Today, around 10.30 a.m., the fire control room received a fire call at the DMHO office. Immediately, our department vehicle rushed to the fire spot and extinguished the fire completely."

He further said "There were 2 barrels, each containing 120 litres of mosquito larvicide oil. Besides that, expired medicines were also in there. The cause of the fire is being investigated."

The police claimed that the cause of the fire is unknown and the probe is still going on, ANI reported.

Fire breaks out at building in Mumbai's Dadar, no one injured

A fire broke out at a building in Dadar West area of Mumbai on Thursday, the civic officials said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

The officials said that the blaze was reported at the Anusaya Building, located on Bhavani Shankar Road near the Platinum Building in Dadar West at around 6:10 pm.

The fire was confined to the storage area of the building that had clothes and other materials in a ground-floor gala (shop) of the seven-story building. The storage area, which spans approximately 1,500 square feet, was the main site of the blaze, the officials said.

Firefighters from the Mumbai Fire Brigade responded promptly to the emergency, and by 8:03 pm, the fire was successfully extinguished.

"Following the information regarding the fire, the officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation. The blaze was quickly brought under control and no injuries were reported in the incident," said an official.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, the official said.

(With inputs from ANI)