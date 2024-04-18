Assembly elections 2024: Polls in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim to be held on April 19; check details here

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had last month announced the schedule for the Assembly Elections 2024, coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections

As the political atmosphere heats up across several states in India, voters are gearing up for Assembly Elections 2024 which is set to take place in four states.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had last month announced the schedule for the Assembly Elections 2024, coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections.

Assembly elections in four states – Odisha, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh – will be conducted simultaneously, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said during addressing a press conference.

The polling for the state Assembly elections will begin on April 19 with Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim set to vote in the first phase of the Assembly Elections 2024. And the results of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly elections will be declared on June 2.

This means that Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases alongside the state Assembly polls. Polling for the state Assembly elections kicks off on April 19.

Over 97 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise as the poll body is preparing to set up 10.5 lakh polling stations across the country.

Here are all the details of the upcoming assembly elections in the four states.

Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim

Voting for these states will initiate in the first phase on April 19. In both states, the process of nomination filing will end on March 27, and March 28 is kept as the date for scrutiny of nominations. The last date for withdrawal of candidature in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim is March 30.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 41 of the 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly in the 2019 election. The Janata Dal (United) won seven seats, the National People's Party (NPP) secured five, the Congress four, the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) one and Independent candidates secured two.

The Sikkim Assembly holds 32 seats. In the 2019 elections, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha won 17, the exact number required to form the government.

Andhra Pradesh

The 175 Assembly constituencies of Andhra Pradesh will go to polls during the fourth phase of the general elections 2024. The last date of filing the election nomination is April 25 in Andhra Pradesh while the scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on April 26. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 29 and voters of Andhra Pradesh will vote on May 13.

In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSR Congress Party, led by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, secured a massive victory with 151 out of 175 seats, leaving only 23 seats for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to make any mark in the previous elections.

Odisha

Elections in Odisha span across four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. For the first phase, the nominations can be filed till April 25 and candidature can be withdrawn till April 29. In the second phase, the dates are May 3 and May 6, while in phase three, the dates are May 6 and May 9. In the last phase, the candidates can file nominations till May 14, and the last date is May 17.

In the 2019 elections, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured a comfortable victory with 112 out of 147 seats, while BJP and Congress managed to secure 23 and nine seats respectively.