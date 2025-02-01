Reiterating the words of PM Modi, Piyush Goyal said that the development of eastern and northeastern states has been the policy of the Modi government since 2014

Union Industry and Supply Minister Piyush Goyal. File Pic

Listen to this article Budget 2025: Piyush Goyal slams Opposition over remarks on allocations for Bihar x 00:00

Union Industry and Supply Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday hit out at Opposition parties over their remarks regarding announcements made for Bihar in Union Budget 2025, accusing them of being "jealous" of the development the state is receiving, news agency ANI reported.

He demanded that the Opposition clarify if they want Bihar to develop.

"The people in the Opposition want injustice to happen to Bihar. They are jealous because the people of Bihar have received many gifts for the state's development. The Opposition must clarify their objections. Are they unhappy with development in Bihar? Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in 2014 that the government policy would be 'Look East, Act East'. Till the time eastern states and northeastern states aren't developed, the country will not be developed," Goyal told reporters outside the Parliament, reiterating that the words of Prime Minister Modi that the development of eastern and northeastern states has been the policy of the Modi government since 2014.

Goyal also said that Union Budget 2025 was sensible and pushed for development. Highlighting the relief for the middle class, the minister said that encouragement to the manufacturing sector will increase employment opportunities.

"(The budget) is very sensible and pushes for development. There is relief to the middle class. Encouragement to the manufacturing sector in order to increase employment opportunities. Many facilities for farmers. In a way, this budget encourages jobs, manufacturing (sector), farmers, middle class and everyone else to contribute to Viksit Bharat (mission)," Goyal said.

He asserted that the country was making efforts to strengthen its economic foundations by keeping the target for fiscal deficit at 4.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), ANI stated. This budget also extends the benefits of Jan Arogya scheme to gig workers, he added.

"By keeping the (target) for fiscal deficit at 4.4 (per cent of the gross domestic product), we have given a message to the world that India is making efforts to strengthen its economic foundations. The manufacturing sector will get a boost as the customs duties and import duties will be reduced. People will get cheaper medicines. The benefits for Jan Arogya Suvidha will be extended to gig workers (or contractual workers)," Goyal said.

The Union Minister said the budget, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also promotes nuclear power plants, which would reduce pollution and stabilise the grid system in the country.

"It is a very balanced budget. It has continuity and strategic thinking. The world will watch India promoting renewable energy through nuclear power plants that will also help stabilise our grid system and reduce pollution," Goyal added.

Nirmala Sitharaman announces host of schemes for Bihar in Union Budget 2025, WATCH:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha announced several sops for Bihar where assembly polls are due towards the end of this year.

She announced that Greenfield airports will be felicitated in Bihar in addition to the expansion of the capacity of the Patna Airport and a brownfield airport in Bihta, reported ANI.

Sitharaman said, "Greenfield airports will be felicitated in Bihar to meet the future needs of the state. These will be in addition to the expansion of the capacity of Patna airport and a brownfield airport in Bihta."

She also highlighted the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar."Financial support will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project benefitting a large number of farmers cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar," she said.

The Finance Minister also announced the establishment of the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management in Bihar to provide a strong fillip to food processing activities in the entire eastern region.

