Cloudburst triggers flooding in Himachal Pradesh's Damrali Nallah; washes away 30 metres of road, no casualties

Cloudburst triggers flooding in Himachal Pradesh's Damrali Nallah; washes away 30 metres of road, no casualties

Updated on: 17 August,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  Himachal Pradesh
ANI |

According to Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, information of a cloudburst and flood in the area was received at around 9 PM

A cloudburst followed by severe flooding and rainfall struck the Damrali Nallah area in the Taklech sub-tehsil of the Rampur sub-division of Himachal Pradesh late at night on Friday, causing significant disruption in the area as per information received by officials.


A cloudburst and subsequent flood caused the breakage of approximately 30 metres of road and damaged nearby mobile towers. No loss of life or significant property damage was reported. According to Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, information of a cloudburst and flood in the area was received at around 9 PM.



The incident resulted in the breakage of nearly 30 metres of road in the area, along with sustainable damages to nearby mobile towers. Fortunately, no loss of life or other properties was reported by the officials. Upon receiving the information, Shimla Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nishant Tomar and Deputy Superintendent of Police Naresh Sharma rushed to the spot to assess the situation.


Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi and Deputy Commissioner of Shimla District Anupam Kashyap have been actively monitoring the situation in Rampur. Both officials visited the affected Taklech road to gather first-hand information and oversee the recovery operations. In another incident, the road near Nigulsari Sliding Point on Shimla-Kinnaur Highway (NH-5) in Khas completely caved in, due to which traffic activities were halted in that area.

