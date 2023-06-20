Delhi: One arrested in Minor girl sexual assault case

Delhi Sexual assault case: A senior police officer said the Vikaspuri police station received a PCR call regarding the crime on Monday

Authorities in Delhi on Tuesday said that a minor girl was sexually assaulted in West Delhi's Vikaspuri, the news agency ANI reported.

The accused was identified with the help of CCTV cameras and was later arrested, they told PTI.

A senior police officer said the Vikaspuri police station received a PCR call regarding the crime on Monday. After receiving the call, police rushed to the spot and the girl was taken to the hospital where her medical examination and counselling was done, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

A case under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, he said. Investigating teams were formed and the accused was held, the officer added.

Earlier incidents

Earlier, in December 2022, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 50-year-old man in a park at west Delhi's Sagarpur area on Christmas Day, police had said. The accused, who lives in the same area, was arrested. The incident took place on Christmas Day on Sunday when the girl, along with her friends, was returning after visiting a nearby church. "A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act was registered," said the official. "During investigation, police teams scanned the CCTV footage and nabbed the accused, who works in a private organisation," the official had said.

In January 2023, the NHRC issued notices to the Delhi government and the director general of Prisons over reports that a prisoner was sexually assaulted by fellow inmates in Tihar Jail, officials had said. The National Human Rights Commission has also decided to send its own team for an on-spot inquiry in the case, they said. The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports carried on December 30 that a 22-year-old prisoner was allegedly sexually assaulted by fellow inmates at Tihar Jail, the rights panel said in a statement. Reportedly, the prisoner was under medical treatment, it said. The contents of the media reports, if true, amount to the violation of the victim's right to life and dignity, the NHRC had said.

(With inputs from PTI)