According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe

Representational Image

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, 3.8 notches below the season's average, on Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the relative humidity was 75 per cent at 8:30 am and the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 29 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded moderate air quality as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 124.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday settled at 27 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notch below the seasonal average, the Met office said.

Sunday's minimum temperature settled at 14.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 81 per cent and 33 per cent.

The air quality at 6 pm was in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 122, the Central Pollution Control Board said.

Mumbai weather updates: Slight rise in temperature, AQI remains moderate

Mumbai, known for its mild winters and humid summers, is experiencing an unusual heatwave in February, with temperatures soaring to 37-38 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Mumbai recorded a slight rise in temperatures, with the maximum temperature at 35.1 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Monday, March 3. Temperatures will range from a cool 23 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 36 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 60 per cent. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 06:45 PM.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.