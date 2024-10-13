Delhi’s air stays clean after Dussehra: Minister

Rai said every year after Dussehra, the air quality usually dips into the “poor” category, but this year Delhi is experiencing clean air

An anti-smog gun being used in New Delhi, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that in spite of Dussehra celebrations, people are breathing clean air, and added the number of days with “good”, “satisfactory”, and “moderate” air quality is going up, indicating an improvement in managing pollution.

Rai also said that Delhi’s AQI has remained outside the “poor” category after Dussehra, however, as per the Central Pollution Control Board the city’s air quality was recorded in the “poor” category with a reading of 225 at 12 pm.

Rai said every year after Dussehra, the air quality usually dips into the “poor” category, but this year Delhi is experiencing clean air.

Over 1,300 kg illegal firecrackers seized

The Delhi Police has arrested three people and seized more than 1,300 kilograms of illegal firecrackers from several areas of the national capital, officials said on Sunday. They were identified as Manoj Kumar, Sanjay Atri and Vipin Kumar. The officials said Manoj Kumar had been involved in selling banned crackers since the Covid-induced lockdowns and Atri supplied the crackers.

